Field hockey recap (Big East Tourney)

At the 5:04 mark, Sophie Hamilton scored off of a well-timed assist from Claire Van Den Noort, kickstarting a relentless offensive attack. This marked Hamilton’s 16th goal of the season and was her first of two scores Thursday afternoon. Claire Jandewerth was the next to score at the 16:17 mark when she converted on a key penalty stroke that buffered the Huskies’ lead. Then, the game started getting out of hand. UConn’s suffocating defense, in combination with their crisp offensive execution, enabled the Huskies to dominate time of possession and launch six more shots on goal than their opponents. Hamilton scored again at the 42:10 mark after being assisted by Lindsay Dickinson. After that, Hamilton returned the favor, assisting Van Den Noort for the fourth and final goal of the game.

While UConn played tough defense, committing 44 fouls, compared to 41 by Temple, the team maintained their usual level of discipline, abstaining from receiving any cautions or costly ejections. On the other hand, the Owls racked up three such violations. A special shoutout must go to UConn’s keeper, Cheyenne Sprecher, who had three saves in the game, shutting out another big-time opponent. Without a doubt, UConn is primed and ready for the finals.

Their finals matchup will be against the Liberty University Lady Flames, who defeated Old Dominion University by a score of 4-2. UConn will have their work cut out for them in the final game of the tournament. They have won once and lost once to the Lady Flames this season. This was the Huskies’ only defeat in their eleven games played this year. This 4-0 shutout loss early in the season proved to be a learning experience for a team that has progressively played better with each game. The Huskies are ready, and it’s time for the revenge match. The other games were tune-ups for this exciting rival matchup — for collegiate field hockey fans around the conference, it should not disappoint.

Tune in to view the finals on Saturday.