Letter to Editor: Speak on the core curriculum

Dear Editor,

The future of the general education curriculum at UConn is being shaped today. Help is needed in getting the word out to UConn’s student body.

After four years of research and consultations, the University Senate’s Delta General Education Taskforce has published a proposed new undergraduate core curriculum, which is called the Core Curriculum for Leadership and Global Citizenship. The university community as a whole has been invited to comment on the new curriculum, which can be reviewed at https://delta.senate.uconn.edu/. Moreover, a series of public forums are taking place at the end of April and the beginning of May, where faculty, staff, and students are invited to share their comments, questions, and concerns publicly. It is important that there be robust feedback from UConn’s student body on the proposed new general education curriculum.

The upcoming public forums will take place on WebEx and are scheduled for:

Wednesday, April 28: 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 29: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4: 1-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In order to anticipate participation, students, staff, and faculty are asked to register for one of the forums at the link below:

Delta GE Forum Registration

If attendance at one of the forums is not possible, written feedback on the proposed new curriculum can be sent to the Delta 2GE Taskforce via email to delta@uconn.edu.

From,

Michael Pfremmer