Senior Column: Alisia Gruendel

Illustration by the author.

I’m a digital media and design major with a concentration in 3D animation from the Storrs campus. I am so grateful to have been a part of this wonderful and unique community, even if it couldn’t be on campus. I became a Staff Artist for The Daily Campus during a time where many students weren’t able to return to Storrs. But nevertheless, the Husky pride persisted. Creating comics and illustrations for people to read on or off campus gave me a tremendous sense of pride in my work. It wasn’t just for myself or my coursework, it was for my fellow students. I had a much greater sense of community and awareness when I was creating for the DC. I wanted the comics to be relevant and personal, yet relatable to almost anyone. We’re still college students going through the motions of life, so why not have some fun with it? Whether that be those oh-so-familiar moments of spring allergies, enduring the crazy weather of New England or simply enjoying moments during the year.

I truly wish I joined the DC earlier in my academic career. It has been a rewarding experience to work alongside the other incredibly dedicated and diligent members of this newspaper. There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing all of our hard work come together and create an insightful and thoughtfully executed publication. I’m glad I got to be a part of it for this year and I’m excited to see where they will go in the future. Go Huskies!