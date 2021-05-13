University President Thomas Katsouleas to resign

University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas will resign effective June 30.

The announcement came in a March 13 letter to Dan Toscano, the chairman of the UConn board of trustees. Katsouleas’ resignation was confirmed by a university spokesperson.

“For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as President of the University of Connecticut. I appreciate your understanding of my decision,” begins the letter.

An email sent Thursday afternoon to all UConn faculty, staff and students from Dan Toscano said the board of trustees would vote on an interim president during the next board meeting on May 19.

“We will announce the selection to the university community that day, following the vote,” reads the email.

According to the Hartford Courant, the reasoning behind the decision had to do with Katsouleas not being a “good fit” for the university.

Katsouleas began this position in August of 2019. His tenure as president lasted less than two years. In that time, the university has struggled with a range of issues, including budget deficits and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UConn has fared extraordinarily well in the face of unprecedented challenges under the leadership and decision making of our leadership team and the Board,” reads the letter. “I look forward to contributing further to the continued success of the state’s flagship institution of higher education as a member of our distinguished faculty.”

University spokesperson Steph Reitz said the gap between the letter being given to the board of trustees and the resignation becoming public is attributable to the board not wanting to distract from the end of the semester.

“They had agreed to wait to announce it until after the end of the academic semester and Commencement to avoid distraction from those events,” Reitz wrote in an email to The Daily Campus.

This story is still developing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Katsouleas began as president in October of 2019. This has been changed to reflect the accurate start date of August of 2019.