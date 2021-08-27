Class of 2025 Demographics 

The University of Connecticut expects about 3,700 first-year students to move into the Storrs residence halls starting Friday. There are an additional 1,800 first-year students at the regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury and Avery Point, according to UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

First-year students will be joined by 660 students transferring to Storrs from other colleges and universities and more than 200 transferring from other institutions to the regional campuses. Returning and transfer students will move in over the weekend. Fall classes begin Monday.

“About 46 percent of the incoming Storrs first-year students are members of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, a new high for the campus,” Reitz said.

The figures include 8 percent who are Black, 19 percent who are Hispanic, 14 percent who are Asian, 0.10 percent who are American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.03 percent who are Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 4.5 percent who are multiracial.

“About 60 percent of the Storrs first-year students are Connecticut residents, a trend that has held true for many years,” Reitz said. “Coming from 157 of the state’s 169 towns and cities. They also originate from 42 states and 17 countries.”

Typically, out-of-state students at Storrs represent about 30 percent of the first-year students; but this year that number is 34 percent, and international students only 6 percent due to overseas travel difficulties. The undergraduate student body across all campuses will be about 77 percent from Connecticut, a new trend that may become normal for UConn moving forward.

These figures are preliminary, with final numbers determined on the 10th day of the semester.