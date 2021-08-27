University Dining Services updates COVID-19 guidelines for fall semester

As students return to the University of Connecticut for the fall semester, the University Dining Services has updated the COVID-19 guidelines for its dining locations.

According to the Dining Services webpage, all UConn dining halls at the Storrs campus will open at full capacity for the fall semester and seating will not be limited. However, students are still expected to wear a mask while inside the dining halls and not seated at a table.

Additionally, Grab and Go meals will not be available for the fall semester, and the Buckley Dining Unit on the south end of campus will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the webpage.

Dining Services announced that as of Aug. 17 it will not accept cash transactions at all its retail locations, except the Dairy Bar. Dining halls on the Storrs campus will not accept cash after Aug. 27.

The cafes at the Avery Point campus and the Law School will also not accept cash transactions when they reopen at the start of the semester.

McMahon Dining Hall in fall 2020. Photo by Erin Knapp/The Daily Campus

Accommodations will be made for students in quarantine, according to the Dining Services webpage.

“Students in medical or modified quarantine will have to get their food to go from any of the dining halls,” the webpage said.“Students in isolation will receive their food delivered to them from Catering.”

Meals prepared ‘to go’ will also be available for students who are awaiting COVID-19 test results, or those who can’t make it to a dining hall because of illnesses unrelated to COVID-19. Students may call the dining facility they normally eat in, ask for the unit manager on duty, and request a meal ‘to go.’

Lastly, the only guests students are allowed to bring to the dining halls in the fall are other university students. Parents and outside guests are not allowed.

“If these guest guidelines change at any point during the semester, we will inform the campus community,” Dining services said. Any COVID-19 guidelines may change throughout the semester, “based on the health of the campus.”

Updates will be continually posted to the Dining Services webpage.