ResLife gears up for start of semester

As students return for the fall semester, University of Connecticut Residential Life (ResLife) is preparing to welcome students alongside combatting COVID-19.

Whitney Residence Hall in fall 2020. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus

This semester residential students can expect a few minor adjustments to dorm life in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to ResLife, all dorm halls will be at full capacity, therefore students will have multiple-occupancy rooms.

Similar to previous semesters, partial or unvaccinated residents must participate in routine surveillance or quarantine protocols. Students who are fully vaccinated are not required to participate.

Currently, 93% of residential students at UConn are either fully or partially vaccinated.

However, all students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while indoors which will include spaces such as dorm hallways, study lounges and bathrooms.

In addition, Residential Assistants (RA) have been trained to prepare previous and incoming students that are new to dorming on campus to help facilitate a smooth transition to living at UConn.

From COVID protocols to roommate situations, RA’s and Hall Directors will be available to answer any questions residential students may have.

ResLife asks that students pay attention to the UConn COVID Dashboard, where the status of the campus will be alerted. This dictates if mask wearing, social distancing and other safety practices are required to follow for the health of the campus.

For more information or to ask a question, students can visit ResLife’s website at https://reslife.uconn.edu.