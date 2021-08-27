UConn Rec Center opens for fall 2021 semester with COVID-19 protocols

The University of Connecticut Student Recreation Center (SRC) will be open to the campus population Aug. 30 with minor COVID-19 protocols in place and on the basis that student fees are paid and Student Health and Wellness (SHaW) requirements are met.

“Masks covering the nose and mouth are still required to enter and remain in the Rec Center, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required on the pool deck, however can be removed when swimming,” according to the Rec Center website. “Bandanas and masks with exhalation valves will not be permitted to enter the SRC.”

The UConn Recreation Center is open for the Fall 2021 semester. The center has adapted to COVID guidelines throughout the pandemic. File photo/The Daily Campus

Staff will be cleaning areas of high contact throughout the day and deep cleaning after closing to help prevent the spread of the virus and ensure the SRC remains open. Gym wipe stations are located in all fitness areas and studios, so members are expected to wipe down any equipment they use. There will be several hand sanitizer stations throughout the center.

The Rec Center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As of now, the SRC will not be allowing or selling guest passes. The locker rooms, including showers, will be available, but towels are not provided.

Locker use for the day is free, but purchase for individual and overnight use will begin on Aug. 30 in the Administration Suite in Room 103, across from Mango. Sales are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any additional questions may be emailed to recreation@uconn.edu. Visit the Rec Center website and social media platforms for any new updates.