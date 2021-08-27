What you need to know about WOW Weekend

Class of 2023 students participate in UConn’s 2019 Weekend of Welcome. Photo by Julie Spillane/The Daily Campus

UConn’s Weekend of Welcome (WOW) team is excited to welcome students back to Storrs with virtually endless events scheduled from today, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29 and beyond.

Due to the sheer number of events, it is impossible to detail everything going on this weekend. If you want to seek additional information on WOW-sponsored events, please visit Husky WOW online.

First-semester and returning students have a plethora of events to choose from this WOW weekend.

Today, students can visit the William Benton Museum of Art from 12 to 4 p.m. for an open house. Visitors can enjoy an outdoor scavenger hunt, chalk drawing and a special t-shirt giveaway.

The Student Union will also be hosting several events today. From 2 to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor, the Cultural Center Open House will feature a scavenger hunt with student leaders and staff available to discuss the resources and activities of the centers. From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., the SU Ballroom will be hosting a welcome event for first-generation students and their families. From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Union will host Late Night and Lawn Games for first-semester students, full of crafts, board games and s’mores.

At 7 p.m. tonight, the men’s soccer team will take on Bryant at Morrone Stadium, where all students will be welcome.

Tomorrow morning on Fairfield Way from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the legendary Jonathan the Mascot will be welcoming students to take pictures.

Tomorrow afternoon, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Student Recreation Center will be kicking off its activities with some outdoor sports and fitness.

The Sherman Family Sports Complex will be hosting Playfair – the first-semester student session starts at 5:45 p.m. and the third-semester student session starts at 7:15 p.m. – promising a fun, entertaining way to meet new people.

The Student Union yet again leads the way with its WOW programming on tomorrow night, hosting the Sophomore Welcome Event at 6:30 p.m. and the Torch Lighting First-Year Student Convocation Ceremony at 7:45 p.m. Additionally, a movie will be shown at the StudentU Theatre at 9:30 p.m.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Rec Center will be hosting Road Dogs, a 2-mile run with a focus on meeting new students.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, Gampel Pavilion will be hosting the 13th Annual Learning Community Kickoff, with speakers, games, music, activities and, of course, fun.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Student Union Terrace will accommodate the Honors Reception for first-semester and third-semester students.

Lastly, but certainly not least, the Jorgensen Center for Performing Arts will be opening their doors at 7 p.m. on Sunday night for the Comedy Jam presented by Student Union Board of Governors (SUBOG).

That wraps up the highlighted programming for WOW Opening Weekend, but that by no means is all that is being offered. Please check the aforementioned link to see all that UConn’s WOW team has put together to welcome both new and returning students to campus.