UConn plays encouragingly in loss vs. Army 

The University of Connecticut Football Team took another loss in Saturday’s game against the Army Black Knights. The 52-21 defeat was the team’s fourth loss of the season and only the second game in which UConn has scored points. While the team did lose by a 31 point difference, there were plenty of positives to talk about from this game.

First, the Huskies decided to change their quarterback once again and go with Connecticut native Tyler Phommachanh. The true freshman led the Huskies after a mediocre quarterback play from Jack Zergiotis and Steven Krajewski in the first three games when both scored no points against FBS opponents.

The first half of the game was all Army as their first-half scoring rout put them on pace to put up 84 points. The Black Knights scored from everywhere and diced up the Husky defense as quarterback Christian Anderson scored three touchdowns in just the first half. With six total Black Knights scoring for Army, including Tyrell Robinson, Anthony Adkins, Wilson Catoe, Jakobi Buchanan and Isaiah Alston, this win was indeed a team effort for Army.

Despite the Huskies being held scoreless in the first half, Phommachanh continued to push his team. With about ten minutes to go in the third quarter, Phommachanh ran a beautiful fake and ran up the field for a 38-yard rushing touchdown. The true freshmen scored his first college touchdown on this play and gave the Huskies their first score against an FBS opponent this year.

After another touchdown by Army with about two minutes to go in the third quarter, punt returner Brian Brewton did just that as he cruised down the field for a 96-yard kickoff return and another touchdown for the Huskies. The kickoff return marked the first by UConn since Robbie Frey in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl. “He does have another gear,” said head coach Lou Spanos, “It was nice to see the work he put in this weekend.” Later in the game, Brewton almost returned another kick for an impeccable second touchdown, but the play was called off due to holding by UConn. With the game ready to be wrapped up in a win for Army, Phommachanh grabbed another touchdown for the Huskies on a sneaky four-yard touchdown run.

The game was undoubtedly encouraging from the Huskies after nothing but negative press throughout the year. Phommachanh has given the team hope for solid quarterback play, and while his quarterback play was impressive, his presence on the sidelines was just as remarkable. “At the end, you also saw his leadership,” said Spanos. With the encouraging play of Phommachanh and Brewton, Husky fans have much to look forward to.