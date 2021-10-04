UConn Panhellenic’s fall festival, Carniville, raises money for various philanthropies

Spooky season has officially arrived and the University of Connecticut is already celebrating. This past Sunday the UConn Panhellenic Council hosted Carniville, a fair brought on by all of UConn’s sororities who each host various tables full of festive fall activities for the Mansfield and UConn community to enjoy.

Vice President of Public Relations for Panhellenic, Maddie Foerster, shed light on the true purpose of Carniville: philanthropy.

“We are taking the proceeds and splitting them evenly among all nine philanthropies of all nine Panhellenic chapters. Each sorority sets up their own event, whether that be food, activities or a mix of both, and then also pairs up with one other sorority to have a joint event together.”

Alpha Chi Omega baked delicious apple cider donuts to celebrate their philanthropy, domestic violence awareness.

“October is actually Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is a cause very near and dear to our hearts as young women especially.” said seventh-semester allied health sciences major Ally Dolmanisth. “One of our signature events always involves donuts to stand for ‘Donut Let Love Hurt,’ so we love incorporating donuts into the Panhellenic community event.”

After purchasing tickets (each for one dollar), individuals can decide between a plethora of different activities and cuisines. Options included, but were not limited to: pumpkin painting, candy apples, face painting, temporary tattoos, corn hole and chocolate dipped pretzels.

Kappa Alpha Theta organized a ball toss activity for one ticket per try. If the winner made it in, they were able to pick a piece of candy. Fifth semester psychology major Caroline Kachmar’s favorite part was helping the community.

“It’ll be fun for all of the Panhellenic sororities to get together and raise money for all of our different philanthropies with the various carnival booths, and especially get the Mansfield community involved,” she said.

Alpha Epsilon Phi created an obstacle course for participants to raise money for their two philanthropies, Sharsheret and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

“Sharsheret is an organization that supports women with breast and ovarian cancer, and then we have EGpaf, which stands for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and raises awareness for kids with pediatric AIDS,” Sabrina Angelo, AEPhi’s Vice President of Public Relations

While each sorority has their own organization that they choose to support, all the funds from Carniville will be split in nine to ensure that each philanthropy is able to receive a donation to help individuals in need.

Husky Village was full of students from all of Greek life trying different snacks and supporting their fellow Panhellenic sisters in their philanthropic endeavors. Not only was it a fun way to bond with peers, but it also gave the Mansfield community a chance to come onto campus and participate in UConn’s very own carnival.