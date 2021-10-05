UConn releases two annual reports on campus crime, fire and safety

Several University offices and local law enforcement agencies assisted in preparing the report. To comply with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, these entities provide updated information on their educational efforts and programs. Photo by Alex Green from Pexels

Last week the University of Connecticut released the 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report as well as the Annual Legislative report, detailing reported crimes, fire and safety policies throughout the past year at the University, according to a UConn Today post.

The first report, the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, is mandated by the federal Clery Act for universities receiving federal money and is prepared by the UConn Division of Public Safety, according to the post.

According to the Security and Fire Safety Report, there were seven reports of rape, two reports of fondling, six reports of domestic or dating violence, and six reports of stalking on the Storrs campus in 2020.

Reports of rape, fondling and domestic or dating violence in 2020 were lower than in 2018 and 2019, according to the report. There was one more report of stalking than in 2019, but fewer than in 2018.

Additionally, the Security and Fire Safety Report reported 10 arrests and 69 disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations and three arrests and 199 disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations on the Storrs campus in 2020. There were zero arrests for weapons violations, a decrease from three in 2019 and two in 2018.

There were also six cases of burglary, five cases of motor vehicle theft, two cases of arson and two hate crime incidents in 2020, according to the Security and Fire Safety Report.

The report’s fire safety section recorded eight fires in residence halls on the Storrs campus in 2020, of which seven had an accidental cause and one had an incendiary cause. Also, three fires with incendiary causes occurred in campus locations other than residence halls in 2020.

The Annual Legislative Report is required by Connecticut law of all colleges and universities in the state and is produced by the UConn Office of Institutional Equity.

According to the Annual Legislative Report, there were 80 cases of sexual assault, 16 cases of stalking and 70 cases of intimate partner violence that UConn was made aware of in 2020.

The report notes that its numbers of reported crimes are higher than those in the Security and Fire Safety Report due to the two reports’ different criteria.

“The Clery Act restricts reporting to certain, expressly defined criminal acts pursuant to criminal statute occurring within specifically defined geographical locations,” according to the Annual Legislative report. “Conversely, this report captures all incidents disclosed to the institution, regardless of on or off-campus location, year of incident, whether the incident would represent a violation of university policy or criminal statute, or direct connection of incident to UConn.”

Of the cases reported in the Annual Legislative Report, 34 of the sexual assault cases, 13 of the stalking cases, and 45 of the intimate partner violence cases occurred in 2020.