Volleyball: UConn splits in Midwest

The University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team improved to 3-1 in Big East play this season after going 1-1 this weekend. UConn dropped their first match of the weekend to Marquette three sets to one, but bounced back in convincing fashion on Saturday with a three set to none sweep of DePaul.

The first set was a fierce battle between the Huskies and the Golden Eagles, as both teams had runs to take leads. UConn briefly fell behind late, but were able to go on a 4-0 run started by graduate student McKayla Wuensch to cut the Marquette lead to 19-17. However, the Huskies were not able to put enough offense together, and Marquette closed out the first set.

The second set was all Huskies as they took a commanding 19-7 lead in the set and pushed through to the end to even the match to one all. However, the third set was the Golden Eagles’ turn to pull away, and they utilized a 7-0 run midway through the set to put themselves up 2-1 in the match.

Marquette dominated the fourth set, hitting .500 while UConn failed to find their footing, losing 9-25 and dropping the match 3-1. Kennadie Jake-Turner led the team with 10 kills and three blocks with a .444 hitting percentage, Wuensch led the Huskies with 30 assists.

The second match was a faceoff against DePaul, where UConn improved to 3-1 on the season in Big East play. The first set was a back and forth battle, and the Blue Devils pushed out to a late 21-19 lead. However, three kills from junior Allie Garland sparked a 6-0 Huskies run, and eventually a first set win. The intense back and forth continued into the second set, where it was DePaul’s turn to come back late, tying it at 18 apiece. However, UConn once again dug deep and went on a 7-2 run, winning the second set.

The third set was once again the scene for late set drama, as a 24-22 UConn lead quickly vanished and the Blue Devils took a 25-24 lead. As the set hung in the balance, junior Jasmine Davis scored back-to-back kills following a DePaul error to finally win the match for UConn. Senior Caylee Parker led all players with 16 kills in the match, while also recording 10 digs for her fourth double of the season. Garland recorded 13 kills of her own.

UConn will stay on the road next weekend as they take on Villanova and Georgetown.