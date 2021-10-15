Football preview: Huskies fight for first win against Yale 

Will this be the game? That question has arisen throughout the season as the University of Connecticut aims to finally notch its first win this year against Yale University.

If the team was not already at rock bottom, it is almost certainly there now. The Huskies are coming off an embarrassing 27-13 loss to the previously winless University of Massachusetts Minutemen. That matchup saw the team give up 17 points in the fourth quarter and UConn quarterback Steven Krajewski throw two crucial interceptions to secure another Huskies loss.

The team is certainly facing both some good news and some bad news. Head coach Lou Spanos will return to the sidelines for UConn after missing last week’s matchup due to COVID-19. Coaches Frank Giufre and Corey Edsall are also looking to return to the sidelines after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. As the team made some critical errors in the absence of Spanos, the return of the interim head coach should undoubtedly help impact this game.

With Tyler Phommachanh unlisted on the current depth chart versus Yale, all indicators point to the end of the freshman’s short, yet eventful season. This big blow to the team’s current roster will leave Krajewski back at the helm for UConn. The redshirt sophomore has all the pressure to improve after last week’s poor performance, as he threw two interceptions to the UMass defense.

With the team’s COVID-19 outbreak last week , senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark and fellow offensive lineman Will Meyer could be game-time decisions for the Huskies if both players follow a similar path as that of Coach Spanos. These additions would certainly be a big help to the current Huskies roster, along with the return of linebacker Omar Fortt to the lineup.

The Yale Bulldogs have certainly looked more promising this year than the Huskies. The team is 2-2 after a close overtime loss to Dartmouth, and it will look to avenge that loss at Rentschler Field. Junior quarterback Gavin O’Connor has been solid for the Bulldogs and is coming off a 194-yard contest with a touchdown and a 66.7 completion percentage. The team has some great receiving options with Mason Tipton and Melvin Rouse II to attack UConn’s shaky defense, as well as a rushing core featuring senior Zane Dudek.

There could not be a better contest to win than this year’s homecoming football game.. The matchup will kick off Saturday at noon and be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.