Women’s Volleyball: Huskies return to Gampel 

After a lengthy road trip, the University of Connecticut women’s volleyball team will return home tonight to host Providence, and Creighton on Saturday. UConn is 12-6 overall and 4-2 in Big East conference play this season after splitting two matches last weekend.

Senior Kennadie Jake-Turner is coming off a season-best game against Georgetown last week, as she notched 15 kills. Junior Karly Berkland also had her best game of the season with 28 digs in a losing effort against the Hoyas.

The Huskies will host Providence Thursday night, and then enjoy a day off before resuming play again on Saturday against Creighton.

Providence has struggled as of late, starting 1-5 in conference play. They were swept in their last two matches. As a team, the Friars rank in the middle of the conference in most statistical categories, but they do rank highly in hitting percentage (.240) and service aces (1.90), placing third and first, respectively.

Individually, Allison Barber and Rhoden Shaliyah are the leaders of the team. Barber is one of two players in the conference who is averaging double-digit assists with 10.16, while Shaliyah is seventh in kills per set with 3.46.

UConn lost its last two matches to Providence last season, so they will hope to change the script this year with a win on Thursday.

Creighton is the second opponent UConn will face this weekend, and unlike Providence, the Bluejays have been dominant all season. The defending Big East Champions boast a 17-2 record, including a fantastic 5-1 conference record. They have taken the top rank in all statistical categories except hitting percentage (where they rank second) and service aces.

Aside from the obvious team success, Creighton also features a number of talented players, including Kendra Wait, Jaela Zimmerman, Naomi Hickman and freshman phenom Norah Sis. Wait is third in hitting percentage in the conference (34.9%) and first in assist per set (10.89). Zimmerman is one of two players in the Big East with averaging over more than four kills per set with 4.05, while teammate Sis is sixth with 3.57 kills per set. Finally, Hickman has been a defensive monster, and is currently in a three- way tie for first in blocks per set with 1.22.

The Huskies will be faced with a tough challenge to close out the weekend, but hopefully a day off on Friday will allow them to be fresh and ready for battle on Saturday.