Men’s Hockey Preview: Oh hi, Ohio 

The #IceBus has made it to Columbus!



Cath both games this weekend on BTN+



Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 3 pm pic.twitter.com/W9vrqEJucm — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) October 14, 2021

The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team will travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend to play a two-game series against Ohio State University on Saturday.

The Huskies haven’t said “hi” to the Buckeyes since 2017, when the final score was a 1-1 draw. The overall record between the two schools ahead of the weekend series is 0-2-2, with Ohio State taking both wins.

“They like to play with pace and get to the net,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said of UConn’s team ahead of the series “They’ve got a really good hockey team; they’ve already proven that.”.

After Rohlik spoke on the Huskies’ talent, UConn graduate student Darion Hanson was named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, solidifying the claim. Plus, UConn received votes in both the United States College Hockey Online’s Top-20 poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Top-15 poll this week.

Ohio State will take the ice on Friday with a 1-1 record, while UConn boasts an extra win, holding a 2-1 record. The Huskies are still skating on that huge 5-1 win over Boston University, but Ohio State comes in with another large win as well.

This will be the home opener for the Buckeyes, who kicked off their season with two games at Bentley, losing the first and then taking back a 7-1 victory at the second game. Alternatively, this is the start of a seven-game road trip for the UConn team, which won’t return back to the XL Center until November.

Since 2017 was the last time these teams met, only the coaches — Mike Cavanaugh of UConn and Steve Rohlik of Ohio State — are familiar with each other. That’ll make the out-of-conference series particularly compelling.

UConn is a member of Hockey East, while Ohio State plays in the Big Ten conference. Out of all Big Ten teams, the Huskies have faced the Buckeyes the most. UConn’s overall record against members of that conference is 2-6-3.

UConn Nation knows the Huskies came into the season ranked No. 6 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was the highest spot they’ve ever held. However, the Buckeyes claimed the No. 3 spot, also the highest place awarded to them.

Puck drops are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbus.