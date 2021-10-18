Cross Country: Zammitti PB’s in Wisconsin as Huskies gear up for Big East Championship 

9/12/2017 Part of the girls cross country team practices on the track to improve their speed. Many of the athletes in cross country continue their season into track and field. Photo by Charlotte Lao/The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut cross country team put together a solid performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational this past weekend. Finishing at No. 22 out of 37 teams, the Huskies had two finishers inside the top 80 in the 250-strong field, with Mia Nahom coming in at No. 41 and Melissa Zammitti at No. 73. In the team’s first 6K race this season, Nahom was the first Husky across the line, registering her best time since 2019, clocking 20:48.8, while Zammitti posted a personal best, clocking 21:08.5. Freshman Chloe Thomas was next behind the pair, clocking 21:28.3. This placed her just outside the top 100 at No. 126.

“Today was a solid learning experience,” coach Lindsay Crevoiserat said. “Mia and Melissa ran strong and poised and we saw some great performances from them up front.”

The Huskies’ top five was completed by Jenna Zydanowicz and Celia Chacko, who placed 149th and 161st, respectively. Zydanowicz stopped the clock at 21:39.0, while Chacko registered 21:44.8.

As the Big East Championship nears, UConn is now among the front runners with Big East rivals Villanova and Providence.

“We’re ready to go to battle in a few weeks,” said Crevoiserat. “The Big East race has five nationally ranked teams, so there’s a lot of room for potential from here when we get to the smaller field.”

Providence College was the top Big East team, finishing at No. 8, while Villanova was just ahead of the Huskies, rounding out the top 20. No. 1 ranked North Carolina State was upset by New Mexico, who took the top spot in the surprise of the weekend.

The Huskies return to Storrs to fine tune their readiness for the Big East Championship, which will be held at Butler University on Oct. 29.