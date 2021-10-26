National News: Weekly Recap

In this Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 file photo, Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, makes a statement to the media during a briefing in North Port, Fla. The FBI on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

This week, the suspected remains of a person of interest in the murder case of Gabby Petito were found, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired off a prop gun that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured the director and the United Nations announced that greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020.

Suspected human remains of Brian Laundrie found in Florida Park

CNN reported last Thursday that Brian Laundrie’s suspected remains were found in a park in North Port, Florida, after a month of searching for him, according to FBI officials.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

According to CNN’s source close to the case, the remains were found underwater, therefore possibly making it difficult for the medical examiner to officially identify the remains.

CNN reported that Laundrie’s parents helped with the discovery, according to family attorney Steve Bertolino. The discovery of his remains reportedly comes 37 days after his parents last saw him alive, according to CNN.

“As happenstance was, they stumbled upon these items,” Bertolino said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Michael McPherson, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, will process the area using all available forensic resources, and he will most likely be in the area for several days.

Alec Baldwin accidentally fires off prop gun killing cinematographer, injuring director

Last Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired live rounds from a prop gun on the set of his new movie “Rust,” killing cinematographer Hayla Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to the Associated Press.

According to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe Court, assistant director Dave Halls had grabbed the gun from a nearby cart and announced it a “cold gun,” before handing it to Baldwin.

Hannah Gutierrez, the film’s armorer, had set out three guns, including the one loaded with live rounds, on a cart nearby where the scene was being filmed. It is unclear how many rounds had been fired, according to AP.

No immediate charges have been filed, according to AP.

Baldwin made a statement via Twitter: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

UN reports record amount of greenhouse gas emission in 2020

In this Oct. 15, 2021 file photo, smoke rises from the Feyzin Total refinery chimneys, outside Lyon, central France. The World Meteorological Organization says greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and continued to increase at a faster clip than the average rate in the last decade, despite a temporary blip downward amid coronavirus-linked lockdowns. The U.N. weather agency, releasing its flagship annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere on Monday Oct. 25, 2021, said concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are all above levels in the pre-industrial era pegged to before 1750, when human activities “started disrupting Earth’s natural equilibrium.”(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, file)

According to the Associated Press, the World Meteorological Organization hit not only a new high record for greenhouse gas concentrations, but also did so “at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade.”

Despite the lockdowns that temporarily reduced global greenhouse gas emissions, concentrations of gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide had all severely increased in the past year.

“At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a temperature increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

Taalas noted that greenhouse gas emissions are way off track from where they need to be, according to AP.

The World Meteorological Organization also detailed how parts of the Amazon Rainforest have gone from storing carbon, a ‘carbon sink,’ to a source of carbon dioxide emissions due to “deforestation and reduced humidity in the region,” AP reported.

These concerning reports bring even more importance to the COP26 conference, slated to occur from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. It will be a crucial opportunity to solidify emission goals stemming from the 2015 Paris climate accord, according to AP.