Husky Hoopla: Daily Campus Preseason Big East Awards

By
Daily Campus Sports
-
0
7

Men’s Basketball Daily Campus Staff Picks:

Player of the Year: Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova 

Freshman of the Year: Aminu Mohammed, G, Georgetown 

Coach of the Year: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown 

All-Conference Team: 

Adama Sanogo, F, UConn 

Julian Champagnie, G, St. John’s 

Paul Scruggs, G, Xavier 

Jermaine Samuels, F, Villanova 

Nate Watson, C, Providence 

Women’s Basketball Daily Campus Staff Picks:

Player of the Year: Paige Bueckers, G, UConn 

Freshman of the Year: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn 

Coach of the Year: Geno Auriemma, UConn 

All-Conference Team:

Christyn Williams, G, UConn 

Evina Westbrook, G, UConn 

Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn 

Andra Espinosa-Hunter, G, Seton Hall 

Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova 

