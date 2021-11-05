Husky Hoopla: Daily Campus Preseason Big East Awards

Men’s Basketball Daily Campus Staff Picks:
Player of the Year: Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova
Freshman of the Year: Aminu Mohammed, G, Georgetown
Coach of the Year: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
All-Conference Team:
Adama Sanogo, F, UConn
Julian Champagnie, G, St. John’s
Paul Scruggs, G, Xavier
Jermaine Samuels, F, Villanova
Nate Watson, C, Providence
Women’s Basketball Daily Campus Staff Picks:
Player of the Year: Paige Bueckers, G, UConn
Freshman of the Year: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn
Coach of the Year: Geno Auriemma, UConn
All-Conference Team:
Christyn Williams, G, UConn
Evina Westbrook, G, UConn
Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn
Andra Espinosa-Hunter, G, Seton Hall
Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova