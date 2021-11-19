Disney+ Day: New shows and movies for years to come

A view of the Disney castle during day-time. Experience the magic of Disney in your own home through its streaming service, Disney+. Photo by Craig Adderley/Pexels

Last Friday, Nov. 12, Disney hosted its second annual Disney+ Day, celebrating two years since the launch of its streaming service.

In two years, Disney+ has built itself to be one of the top streaming services worldwide with 118 million subscribers. With its future television shows and movies, the service hopes to launch itself to the top spot in the world, currently occupied by Netflix.

On this day of celebration, Disney+ didn’t just release new television shows and movies to its service, it also announced its plans for the next few years.

On Nov. 12, Disney+ debuted three feature films for viewing, including the theatrically-released “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Jungle Cruise,” as well as the new direct-to-Disney+ release “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Along with those new film releases, Disney+ Day brought animated short films like “Frozen Fever” and “Ciao Alberto” to the streaming service. Additionally, the first five episodes of the acclaimed docu-series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” were released this past Friday.

While all those debuts excited the Disney+ community, the company built more anticipated through the announcements of future releases.

Marvel Studios, the brand ever-known for its elaborate “phase” announcements, opted to do things a little differently, releasing a special aptly titled “Marvel Studios Disney+ Day 2021.” The extended trailer of sorts covers Marvel Studios’ Disney+ releases this year, including “WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “What If?,” as well as the future of superhero streaming shows.

Premiering on Nov. 24 is the new series “Hawkeye” starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as the archers Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, respectively. Coming in 2022 are three new series: “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk” and “Ms. Marvel.” Coming in 2023 and beyond are “Echo,” “Ironheart,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” “Secret Invasion,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” “What If? Season 2” and “Loki Season 2,” as well as several other animated and live-action productions.

On other fronts, Disney+ Day brought the release of clips from the new docu-series “The Beatles: Get Back” from director Peter Jackson that revitalizes old footage from the Beatles documentary “Let It Be,” covering the creation of the eponymous album. The series releases on the service on Nov. 25.

Several film projects will be coming to Disney+ in 2022 including a “Cheaper By the Dozen” reboot in March, as well as “Disenchanted,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Pinocchio” in the fall.

The 2022 television slate also includes “Sneakerella” in February, “Cars on the Road,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Willow” and “Zootopia+.”

There is a lot to be excited about with Disney+, as the streaming service seems to be steadily building its new media content, adding to its already massive vault of movies and television shows. Whether or not it will supersede Netflix remains to be seen, but Disney certainly seems focused on investing into original content for the service.