De-stress and fuel your mind and body for finals week

The end of the semester is an overwhelming time for most students. Attempting to manage finals, projects and essays after a long few months of nonstop work becomes exhausting, and many of us forget that the time we dedicate to unwinding is just as important as the time we spend working hard. Luckily, various organizations at the University of Connecticut offer events geared towards de-stressing, refueling your mind and relaxing.

Exercise is known to be a powerful stress reliever, but many of us are too worried about our other obligations to fit it into our routine. A variety of classes are offered at the Rec Center, which is a great way to get your endorphins pumping during this hectic time. They offer high energy classes such as HIIT and Spin on various days throughout the week. If you’re looking for something less strenuous, you can try out a yoga or pilates class, so there really is something for everyone. These classes are open to all full-time students, and all you need to do is register online in advance.

Nothing is more rewarding than eating a big meal after a long day of hard work. To wish students luck on their finals, the Catholic Center on campus is offering all students a free pasta dinner, complete with salad and bread, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it to pasta night, not to worry; they’re also offering a pancake dinner the following night at 9 p.m. Bring your friends and take a break from studying!

Creating a study plan can help to alleviate anxiety as you prepare for finals week. Rather than cramming before an exam, knowing what needs to get done and in what time frame, can increase productivity and promote positive time management. If you’re struggling to figure out where to begin on this endeavor, the Academic Achievement Center can be a great resource. On Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., they are offering a finals prep workshop where students can create a study plan, organize their obligations and discover new study techniques. If you’re busy during the workshop, all students can stop into the Academic Achievement Center at any time through Dec. 10 and receive assistance from a career coach to create a five-day study plan. Students who participate will be entered to win a gift card!

If you need to get some holiday shopping in, or you just want to participate in retail therapy, the William Benton Museum of Art is holding a holiday sale until Saturday. There will be a unique selection of jewelry, scarves, socks, hats, gloves, cards and stocking stuffers, and all regular priced items are 20% off.

Along with the holiday sale, there are a variety of fun events going on Friday. From 2 to 3 p.m. in Student Union 315, Off-campus and Commuter Student Services will be giving away finals relaxation kits, which include a board game and snacks. Later that day, starting at 7 p.m., WHUS and HArCo have teamed up to host an open mic night in ITE C80. Bring an instrument and show off your skills, recite your favorite poem for the crowd or just stop by with some friends to spectate!