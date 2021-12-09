Three must-watch holiday films before the season is over

It is officially the best time of the year. Christmas lights are hung, hot coco is brewing, snow is falling and holiday movies are playing. I’m not kidding when I say that I have been looking forward to December all year long. What’s better than turning on your favorite holiday film to get into the jolly mood? Here are three of my favorite festive films that are guaranteed to do just that:

The Holiday

I must be living under a rock because the first time I saw “The Holiday” was actually several weeks ago. Immediately, it became my favorite holiday film and one of my top five favorite movies of all time. “The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law, takes the viewer on a romance whirlwind. After having zero luck in their respective love lives, Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) decide to switch houses for several weeks. Amanda packs her bags and moves out of her luxurious LA home to settle down in Iris’s sweet English cottage, while Iris is introduced to the fabulous life of California socialites. While I don’t want to give any spoilers away, let me just say that Graham (Jude Law) is very pleasing to the eye. And if you’re not a hopeless romantic like me, you definitely will be by the end of this film. If there’s one thing you take away from reading this, it should be to 100% watch “The Holiday” ASAP.

Elf

I wanted to throw in a Christmas classic for good measure, and what’s better than “Elf?” I’m sure you’ve all seen this movie, so I won’t go too in depth, but let me just say that it’s the epitome of Christmas spirit. Despite seeing the film numerous times, Buddy (Will Ferrell) always makes me laugh. Whether he’s sitting on Papa Elf’s (Bob Newhart) lap or singing in the women’s bathroom, I find myself giggling uncontrollably. I also really enjoy the dynamic between Buddy and Michael (Daniel Tay). Michael accepts Buddy for who he is, despite Buddy sticking out like a sore thumb. I find their relationship to be very endearing and an excellent display of not judging a book by its cover.

Eloise at Christmastime

If you’re really in the mood to throw-it-back, then “Eloise at Christmastime” is the perfect choice. I love how Eloise films take place in New York City, specifically at the Plaza Hotel. As a resident of Connecticut, some of my fondest childhood memories are going to NYC with my family and looking at all of the Christmas lights and decorations. I remember watching Eloise when I was six years old and wanting to be just like her, living at the Plaza and celebrating Christmas with all of the employees. Not to mention, the Nanny is played by the legendary Julie Andrews, and she never disappoints.

If you have any free time during finals, I highly recommend taking a study break and tuning into one of these films. Not only will they get you in the holiday spirit, but they will also tug on your heart strings. Now is the perfect time to grab a warm drink, get under the covers and enjoy!