Around the Big East WBB: Siegrist has Villanova surging at right time

The saying “There’s no time like the present” could not be more applicable to a team like the Villanova Wildcats. Villanova lost its first conference game to Providence 66-47, who currently sits in seventh place at 4-9 in conference. It then lost to Creighton 72-58, a team that is 11-4 in conference and currently in fifth. Since that pair of games, the Wildcats have been on a tear, winning 12 of their last thirteen games, with one win coming against then No. 23 Oregon State and the loss coming to receiving votes DePaul in Chicago. The team has been dangerous, and one of the biggest reasons why? Maddie Siegrist.

BEST STAT LINES

Maddie Siegrist–Villanova 76, Georgetown 57– 32 P, 14 R, 3 B, 67% FG

Maddie Siegrist–Villanova 82, St. John’s 58 – 34P, 7 R, 2 S, 68% FG

Villanova star Maddie Siegrist has been as hot as any player in the country as of late, killing it last week against the underbelly of the Big East. She and her team beat St. John’s and Georgetown, who each have a combined six conference wins and are respectively in eighth and ninth place in the league. Siegrist eclipsed the thirty point mark in both games, propelling the Wildcats to blowout 20-plus point victories both times, which was good for Big East POTW honors. There’s no denying how sensational Siegrist has been and she will need to continue her play if Villanova wants to stand a chance against the conference giants.

Azzi Fudd–No. 8 UConn 75, No. 13 Tennessee 56 – 25 P, 4 R, 4 A, 78% 3PFG

After an extensive set of injuries set Azzi Fudd back, the freshman guard finally showed why she was No. 1 in her class coming in Sunday against Tennessee. Fudd came in with high praise for her shooting stroke and stayed true to that, hitting seven of nine threes in the blowout win over the then top 10 Volunteers. The four assists and four rebounds add to what was a generally efficient night for the D.C. product.

Lauren Park-Lane–Seton Hall 91, Georgetown 62 – 20 P, 10 A, 3 S, 73% FG

Seton Hall hasn’t had the easiest time getting above .500 this season, continuing to tread water with its 6-7 conference record. This week, Lauren Park-Lane and Co. took care of business, picking up the big time win over an overmatched Georgetown squad. Park-Lane racked up her third double-double of the season in the winning effort, adding to what has been a solid year so far. The undersized point guard is averaging 16.5 points, but the impressive part is her 7.0 assists, which rank fourth in the nation. Park-Lane has shown out, but has really failed to move the needle for the middling Pirates.

WOW: Brianna Herlihy–Villanova 76, Georgetown 57 – 4 P, 14 R, 8 A, 3 S

If it feels like everyone is getting their crazy statlines against Georgetown, you’re not delusional. Brianna Herlihy was just the latest to take advantage of the 2-9 Hoyas, but did most things except score. She racked up double digit boards and added eight dimes for good measure. Not quite as good as the others, but nonetheless impressive to have such an impact without putting the ball through the hoop.

BEST GAMES

Seton Hall 91, Xavier 86

This game was incredible from the tip right until the end, with the teams going bucket for bucket throughout the game. The Musketeers started the first quarter off a touch behind, but Shelby Calhoun hit a three right at the first-quarter horn to put things within one. The second quarter was about as even as it could be, with neither team leading by more than four, and the difference ultimately staying stable at one in favor of the Pirates. Seton Hall started the third on a 7-0 run, but Xavier responded, outsourcing Hall by nine for the rest of the quarter to keep getting ahead by one. The game was tied with two minutes to go, but the Pirates ultimately pulled away, winning this wild one.

Creighton 77, DePaul 68

Two top three teams in the Big East faced off last week and were tied at 14 early on. DePaul went on a 7-0 run late in the first to take command, just before Emma Ronisek cut it to five with her buzzer-beating layup. DePaul increased the lead all the way to nine, but Creighton stormed back, with Ronisek hitting another post-horn shot to take a two point lead into the half. The teams stayed neck and neck throughout the third, but it was Creighton who took control in the final period, doubling the Blue Demons and capturing the win, largely thanks to Ronisek’s 23 points.

Marquette 50, Creighton 47

Attempting to recreate their magic against DePaul from just a few days earlier, the Bluejays took on Marquette this time, who is currently third in the conference. Things were close in the opening minutes, but a 9-0 Creighton run put them up 14-8 at the first break. The teams went blow for blow throughout the second in a defensive showcase that saw them combine for 19 points. Creighton finally got separation in the form of an eight point lead, but a Rose Nkumu jumper closed things to six going into the fourth. The Bluejays led 47-42 with just 2:50 left, but an 8-0 Golden Eagle run in the closing minutes gave Marquette the clutch home victory.