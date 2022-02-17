The past few days have been more than chilly, so let’s warm up with some libations. I love a refreshing drink served over ice as much as the next person, but I’m also a big fan of hot non-alcoholic drinks like coffee and tea — why not add some booze into the picture? Here are some classic hot cocktail recipes to keep you warm for the rest of winter.

Pictured is a glass of mulled wine against a brown, woodsy aesthetic. Mulled or spiced wine is amazing to pear with the winter, especially if you’re looking for a cocktail to cuddle up against the fire with. Photo credits to Polina Kovaleva

Mulled/spiced wine (adapted from Saveur and Town and Country)

Yields four servings

Ingredients

One 750-milliliter bottle of red wine

Half cup of sugar

Eight whole cloves

Four lemon wedges

Four four-inch sticks of cinnamon

Optional additions and variations

Star anise

One orange, juiced

One cup apple cider

Half cup of brandy

Instructions

Bring ingredients to a boil in a four-quart saucepan, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and discard cloves.

Ladle wine into four glasses. Garnish each glass with one cinnamon stick and one lemon wedge. Serve hot.

Hot toddy (adapted from Cookie and Kate)

Yields one drink

Ingredients

Three-fourths cup water

One and a half ounces (one shot) of whiskey

Two to three teaspoons of honey, to taste

Two to three teaspoons of lemon juice, to taste

One lemon wedge

One cinnamon stick (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

Bring the water to a simmer in a teapot or saucepan. Pour the hot water into a mug.

Add the whiskey, honey and lemon. Stir until the honey has dissolved into the hot water. Taste and add more honey or lemon to taste.

Garnish with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

Spiked peppermint hot chocolate (from me — yes, it’s easy as it sounds)

This drink is so simple to make, I’m not even designating an ingredients or instructions section. Make a piping-hot cup of hot chocolate of your choosing.

When I first tried this drink, my friends and I just had the K-cup kind, which I normally wouldn’t prefer since the milk version is far richer. However, it still tasted great — maybe the alcohol offset the lack of body. My store-bought hot chocolate mix of choice, though, is Ghiradelli. It used to be Starbucks, but over the years, it has become much sweeter and less rich.

Back to the recipe. Slowly add peppermint vodka to taste to your hot chocolate — I used Smirnoff. I have a heavy hand, so I thought I added too much the first time I made this. But don’t afraid to be generous, especially if you want a bit more spike from your sips. The sting of the vodka is offset by the chocolate, leaving behind the wonderfully cooling and complementary flavor of peppermint. Serve with a candy cane!

Pictured is a mug of hot chocolate with a candy cane and a snowflake perched against a brown woodsy aesthetic. Hot chocolate by itself is a winter staple, but for those who want that extra kick, spiked peppermint hot chocolate is just the right thing. Photo credit to Zeinab Ghassemi

Hot buttered rum (adapted from A Couple Cooks)

Yields four drinks

Ingredients for spiced butter

Six tablespoons of salted butter

Three tablespoons of brown sugar

One teaspoon of cinnamon

One-fourth teaspoon of nutmeg

One-fourth teaspoon of allspice

Ingredients for each drink

One and half tablespoons of spiced butter

Two ounces (a little over a shot) of rum

Six ounces of boiling water

If you want something sweeter, use hot apple cider

Instructions

Make the spiced butter: Roll the butter with a rolling pin until it is flattened. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Use a spatula to combine the butter with the sugar and spices. Use immediately or refrigerate until making the drinks.