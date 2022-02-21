Stabbing on UConn campus

10/6/20 Charter Oak and Hilltop by Erin Knapp.

Two people were stabbed close to the University of Connecticut’s Hilltop Apartments Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at about 11 p.m. to see two victims with stab wounds, an Eyewitness News article said.

The two victims were sent to Windham Hospital and received stitches, along with other treatments for minor injuries, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

The victims have since been released, the Eyewitness article said.

An active investigation is taking place. Police said the attack was not random, announcing that the attacker knew both victims.

Parents began to post about the incident on a UConn parent Facebook page, according to recounts from their children who lived close enough to the scene of the crime to see what was happening.

According to the Facebook page, multiple students residing in Hilltop Apartments witnessed emergency vehicles and police forces on campus before any emergency alert had been sent out by the university.

Any potential crime charges will be up to the State’s Attorney’s Office, officials said.