Cooking is not a gendered task

A man and a woman cooking together. It is equally important for all genders to learn how to cook. Photo by Elle Hughes/Pexels

When I was a junior in high school my mom traveled to India for a couple of weeks and since my brothers were in college, it was just my dad and me at home. At some point during this period of time, my dad and I ran into a family friend who asked us how things were going without my mom at home — which was, of course, nice of her. The thing that struck me, however, was when she proceeded to ask me something along the lines of, “So, Anika, have you been cooking since your mom isn’t home?”

Now, at 16, I was capable of basic cooking if I had to. However, with school, extracurricular activities and whatever other responsibilities I had at that age, I was preoccupied, and I was privileged enough to have cooking not be a prominent task on my mind. My dad was quite capable of cooking, and, therefore, with a look of confusion, I told her that my dad had been cooking.

Another time, more recently, a different family friend asked me a similar question while I was with my two older brothers; she asked something along the lines of, “Since your mom comes home late from work, do you cook dinner?” I’ll be the first to admit that my brothers are much better cooks than I am — yet out of the three of us, I was the one who was asked about this.

A conversation with one of my roommates about this resulted in her agreeing with my observations on the connection between gender and cooking; she told me about how it is treated as an expectation that she should be able to cook while her male cousins are showered with praise if they are capable of cooking. People often ask her if she knows how to cook with few questions of the sort directed toward her male cousins.

These experiences highlight the double-standards and expectations solely dependent on gender especially in terms of cooking. Men who are able to cook are highly praised, whereas it is often an expectation that women know how to. Society is praising men for cooking, which should instead be treated as an important life skill, not a gendered task.

This is true especially in the Indian and Indian American community; both my roommate and I, being Indian American, have clearly witnessed this firsthand and have grown up surrounded by it as well. From seeing ads on Indian TV channels where men, dissatisfied with their wife’s cooking, simply complained rather than doing anything substantial to change their circumstances to seeing male celebrities being praised for cooking for the first time in five years, these standards have been heavily normalized. It is high time these standards change.

Many skills, including cooking, should not be separated based on gender and everyone should be encouraged how to learn how to cook, not just girls. Not every meal has to be a fancy, four course, five-star-restaurant-quality meal; simply understanding the basics, being able to follow a recipe and being willing to learn is more than enough.

Indian author Ismat Chughtai highlighted the differing expectations between men and women through her works and anecdotes regarding her experiences growing up. Chughtai’s works from the early 20th century are still relevant today as, in certain families and societies, the expectation that girls and women should be able to cook properly sometimes takes them away from their education or other important endeavors, showing how these expectations can be detrimental for girls.

Rather than shower men with adulations for cooking — performing something that should be seen as a skill — and expecting it from women, there should be a middle ground; it is equally important for all genders to learn how to cook and perform other domestic tasks. From encouraging all children that it is O.K. to observe in the kitchen to treating cooking as an important life skill, the way society views cooking is in dire need of change.