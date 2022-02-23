Around the Big East WBB: Overtime thriller highlights week 

TOP PERFORMANCES

Emma Ronsiek – Creighton 97, Seton Hall 91 – 26 PTS, 13 REB, 3 A, 45% FG, 57% 3FG

Ronsiek was the best player on the court in what was likely the best game in women’s college hoops this season, as she led Creighton to a double-overtime win over the surging Seton Hall Pirates to help the Bluejays maintain a hold on the second spot in the Big East. She shot a solid 45% from the field through the game, and was actually able to shoot better from behind the 3-point arc, knocking down 57% of her shots from deep. The South Dakota product is averaging north of 14 points per game this season while shooting over 50% from the field.

Andra Espinoza-Hunter – Seton Hall 91, Creighton 97 – 35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 A, 56% FG, 75% 3FG

It is only fitting that one of the best games from this women’s college basketball season results in more than one of the top performances of the week. Espinoza-Hunter was at the forefront of Seton Hall’s attempt to win an overtime thriller versus Creighton, and although the attempt came up short, Espinoza-Hunter was still able to record an impressive stat line. She led all players of that game in points and converted on an impressive 75% of her 3-point field goal attempts. In the matchup versus Bluejays, Espinoza-Hunter set new career-highs in points, minutes, field goals made and field goals attempted.

Sidney Cooks – Seton Hall 84, Butler 55 – 35 PTS, 10 REB, 2 A, 2 BLK, 75% FG, 50% 3FG

Another Seton Hall player, Cooks’ performance against Butler came on the heels of the Pirates’ overtime loss to Creighton, a game in which the senior was outplayed by teammates Espinoza-Hunter and Lauren Park-Lane. On Tuesday, Cooks was at the center of her team’s 84-55 onslaught of Butler, in which she led both teams in points and was second with 12 rebounds. Her 75% field goal percentage was also the best among both teams among players that attempted over seven shots. Her play was a major reason why Park-Lane was able to record an eye-popping 18 assists in the contest. The 35 points tie a career-high for Cooks, as does her 15 made field goals. On the season, Cooks is averaging over 15 points per game for the formidable Pirates.

TOP GAMES

Creighton 97, Seton Hall 91

Both Creighton and Seton Hall, two of the better teams in the Big East, were hoping to build off of strong wins when they entered their Sunday matchup in South Orange, NJ. The matchup proved to be a tough one, as both teams would stay neck-and-neck throughout regulation with the Pirates’ Park-Lane tying the game at 78 with two free throws as time was winding down to send the game to overtime. The two teams would also finish the first overtime period tied at 84 as the Bluejays’ Rachael Saunders scored a free throw of her own with only one second remaining. Despite the back-and-forth affair, it was Creighton who pulled ahead by outsourcing Seton Hall 13-7 in the second overtime period to earn the hard fought 97-91 victory. Before time expired, the score had been tied 17 times as well as 24 total lead changes, and the two teams tied each other with 31 total rebounds and 20 total assists apiece.

St. John’s 68, Providence 62

Two sub-.500 teams met each other for a matchup on Sunday when Providence took on St. John’s at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, NY. Despite both teams playing underwhelmingly for much of this season, Sunday’s matchup proved to be a nail-biter. The Friars were down all game before coming back to take their first lead near the end of the third quarter, and again came back from down six in the fourth quarter, once again making the game interesting. Providence’s Grace Efosa-Aguebor knocked down two free throws with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 50 and send the game to overtime. The Red Storm’s Camree Clegg was dominant in overtime, totaling 11 points, two assists, one steal and one rebound across the five minute period to help St. John’s outscore Providence 18-12 and pick up the 68-62 victory.

Marquette 64, Georgetown 57

Friday’s game between Marquette, the fifth-best team in the Big East, and Georgetown, who is only 2-14 in conference play, proved to be an interesting matchup despite the Golden Eagles leading for the entire game. Marquette jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back; although, the Hoyas, led by Milan Bolden-Morris and Ariel Jenkins, were able to fight back to bring the deficit back to within one point. However, it was the Golden Eagles that were able to maintain control of the game and keep Georgetown an arms-length away with steady contributions from all five of their starters including Antwainette Walker, who managed to score double-digit points off of the bench. Karissa McLaughlin led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points, matching her highest total since the end of January.