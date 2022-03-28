WLAX: Kate Shaffer scores 5 in win over Hofstra 15-11 

UConn Women’s Lacrosse battled to a 12-11 victory over No. 22 UMass as UConn senior Sydney Watson scored halfway through the overtime period. With the win, the Huskies pick up their first victory against a ranked opponent and improve to 4-1 on the season.

Offense has been a vital part of the University of Connecticut’s success this season.

When playing the Huskies, teams can expect scoring from anyone, and on Saturday, it was Kate Shaffer.

After scoring six goals in a win against the University of Albany, she made sure to continue her recent success against Hofstra University, as Shaffer scored five in what was a rainy afternoon for women’s lacrosse action. Highlighted by an ankle-breaking goal with about four minutes left, Pride defenders didn’t look like they could stop Shaffer, who was locked-in all afternoon.

The light rain didn’t seem to bother any Huskies, who were aggressive all game. Despite losing star Sydney Watson to a second yellow card late in the second, UConn reminded Hofstra that their roster is extremely deep. Along with Shaffer, coach Katie Woods got scoring from six total players on Saturday.

UConn certainly needed the offensive firepower after losing Watson late in the second half and being undermatched on the draw, losing 17-13.

Notably, Grace Coon has been counted on as a key player for the Huskies, especially on offense. Saturday was not a different story, as Coon grabbed four goals to add to her season total of 22.

Another key to UConn’s recent success has been their performance in the second half of games. Saturday saw Hofstra score just four goals, including just one goal in the second half. While the Pride were stumped by the Huskies on defense, UConn scored eight goals in the second half after going into the second half with a tied game at seven. With the Huskies able to put on such an impressive offensive performance with Watson on the bench, that is certainly an impressive feat.

UConn senior Landyn White played a huge part in stopping a potential offensive run by Hofstra with 12 saves in the win. White stands second in the Big East in saves and continued to show on Saturday why she’s been such a valuable defensive player for Woods’ Huskies.

This win moves UConn to 8-1 on the season, and a single game behind a dangerous first place University of Denver team. The Huskies continue to look to build momentum with two games before the blockbuster Big East matchup in Denver, Colorado. Saturday’s win certainly continues to be a huge step in the right direction.

UConn’s next target will be a home game against Columbia University at Morrone Stadium at 3 p.m.