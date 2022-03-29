Tee Time with T: Scottie Scheffler is No. 1 

Scottie Scheffler reacts after defeating Kevin Kisner (not pictured) in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Photo by Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports.

I have so much to say, but somehow I don’t know how to. Scottie Scheffler is the top golfer in the world. This has been such a long time coming, and aside from my admiration, the technical aspects of Scheffler’s game should have put him at No. 1 a long time ago. From all of the times that Scheffler was denied titles, victories and larger payouts, this may make it somewhat worth it. Nonetheless, a celebration is in order.

The American golfer officially reached the top on Sunday after winning the World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, TX. Ultimately, it came down to him and fellow American Kevin Kisner in the final rounds. Scheffler beat Kisner 4 & 3 in the final to earn the title and No. 1 next to his name.

Back in Week 7, Scheffler competed hard at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in order to win that tournament as well. This was his first PGA TOUR win, and little did anyone know that it would be far from his last. Scottsdale belonged to Scottie Scheffler in every sense of the word and he left Arizona that weekend 16-under par, taking a total of 268 shots by the end.

There was never a linear winning streak, however, as Scheffler took the green for The Genesis Invitational the following week but wasn’t riding the high of his last win. Knowing that every course, every tournament is different, he took it all in stride and ended up in a tie for seventh by the final round. With 272 shots, Scheffler was 12-under par for Week 8’s contest. He finished in the top 10, and looked good doing it, still keeping his name relevant in the golf world and not throwing away his first title as just a lucky day.

Week 10 solidified Scheffler’s success as a professional golfer, proving that he can play and he belongs in the big leagues. In the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scheffler hoisted yet another trophy. After shooting 5-under par, Scheffler won his second TOUR title in the span of four weeks.

While the following event may have deflated his spirits with a No. 55 finish, Scheffler didn’t let it bother him for too long. It was onto THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida now. This was a tough contest, with so many of the world’s greatest coming together to play on the same course simultaneously. The fact that the World No. 1 player at the time, Jon Rahm of Spain, was also tied for 55 in that tournament is very telling of Rahm’s decline that I’ve discussed before, along with Scheffler’s eventual rise within the PGA TOUR. They both finished 2-over par with 290 total shots to leave the Florida green.

Heading west worked wonders for Scheffler, as he arrived at the World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play and seized the throne; for both the tournament and the world.

In his first 70 PGA starts, Scheffler never had a whole lot to show for his game, no matter how well he played. Now, in his past five tournaments, he’s had three wins.

These victories contribute well to his FedEx Cup standings, where he is also at the top. Out of 12 events, Scheffler has earned 2, 170 points with his three wins. He also had six top-10 finishes as well.

Scheffler was originally on the field for the Valero Texas Open but has since taken his name out of the competition. This makes the Masters his next event–and it’ll be huge.