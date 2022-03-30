‘Food for the Pack’ truck comes to Fairfield Way 

The Food for the Pack food truck, previously Food for Thought, reopened on March 21, 2022 after being closed for the beginning of the Spring 2022 semester. The truck offers new menu options and is located on Fairfield Way Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm. Photo by Erin Knapp/The Daily Campus.



After undergoing various changes, the University of Connecticut’s campus food truck is open once again for business.

Previously known as the Food for Thought truck, the truck has been rebranded and is now named the “Food for the Pack” truck. It is located at the center of campus outside of the north entrance of Homer Babbidge library.

The Food for the Pack truck opened on March 21 and is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the UConn dining services website.

The food truck was purchased by the university in 2016. Since then, the truck’s exterior has begun to fade and has experienced weathering. That is when UConn dining decided to rebrand the truck and its concept, according to UConn Associate Director for Culinary Development and Residential Dining Robert Landophi.

Discussions to rebrand the truck began at the end of last summer. And although the truck took longer to revamp than originally planned, it is now completely done and will remain open for the remainder of the school year.

“We wanted to have it done before the new school year, but it took us a little longer to finalize all the details, and we just opened after Christmas Break,” Landophi said in an email.

“We wanted to have it done before the new school year, but it took us a little longer to finalize all the details, and we just opened after Christmas Break.” UConn Associate Director for Culinary Development and Residential Dining, Robert Landophi.

Along with redoing the exterior of the truck, Dining Services took student suggestions in changing the menu.

“We did a survey to find out what students were looking for on the truck, and burgers and fries was the number one request. We then took it a step further and asked 150 students what they liked on their hamburgers, and that’s how the menu came about,” Landophi said.

Along with typical hamburger meals and options; the food truck offers vegan and vegetarian alternatives, as well as desserts.

“We have a Lite Life Plant Based burger offering with vegan cheese. The fries are amazing, and we have some desserts on the truck as well called edges which are brownies and bar cookie edges,” Landophi said. “So far, all we have received is positive feedback.”

One of the main goals of rebranding the food truck was to make its appearance match the UConn blue and campus vibe, Landophi said. Some changes to the exterior included the UConn Husky on the side and various tones of blue and white.

Students can use Husky Bucks through their meal plans to pay for food from the truck. Apple pay and card payments are also accepted.