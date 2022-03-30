WLAX: Huskies look for 8th straight win against Columbia

02/28/2021 WLAX vs. UNH by Eric Wang UConn crushes UNH with a final score of 19-3. Senior Midfielder Sydney Watson (11) led the team with 5 goals.

The University of Connecticut women’s lacrosse team is looking for eight wins in a row on Wednesday. If victorious, it would be the longest winning streak in program history.

The team will continue to look for domination on the offensive end, especially from players like Kate Shaffer.

Shaffer, who is coming off a 5 goal contest against Hofstra, has suddenly risen to second in goals for No. 20 UConn, and was recently recognized for her success with IWLCA Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. She has played a huge part in the team’s current winning streak, and fans can expect more of the same in Wednesday’s game.

Columbia, on the other hand, is having a rough season. The team stands at 2-6 and is on a current six-game losing streak after the team started the season 2-0. A win at home against a ranked UConn lineup would be the highlight of an otherwise dark season for the Lions.

The team has three players with more than 20 draw controls each, including leading point scorer Dani Falcone. As one of the best freshmen in the entire Ivy League, Falcone is the biggest piece of the future of the program and has certainly shown why this season, dominating multiple statistical categories for the Lions.

To counter, the Huskies will look for plenty of draw controls out of Sydney Watson. After being ejected from Saturday’s game due to her second yellow card, Watson will look to be a force on the draw and grab additional possessions for the Huskies. UConn lost 17-13 on draw controls last game in its home win against Hofstra.

Other than Falcone, the Lions rely on Rachel Graff, Kate Cunning and Katie Lutz for scoring. Graff, Cunning, Falcone and Lutz stand as the only double-digit scorers for the Lions. The team has struggled scoring this season and will need a huge offensive game for an upset.

With UConn goalkeeper Landyn White slated to play Wednesday, it doesn’t get any easier for Columbia. White, who has 90 saves this season, has played a key part defensively for UConn, especially in the second half where the Huskies have gone on offensive runs and played elite defense.

The game will begin at 3 p.m., Wednesday, at Morrone Stadium.