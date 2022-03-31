The Barista Diaries: Getting creative with your love for coffee

Whether you make coffee at home in the morning or head to your favorite coffee shop before class, having the same drink every day can quickly become mundane. Let’s talk about how to creatively utilize your kitchen and coffee-loving skills to enjoy the addictive beverage in alternative ways.

Ice cubes

Coffee ice cubes are the simplest recipe to transform your iced coffee into an even more caffeinated and delicious experience. All you need to do is pour iced coffee into an ice cube tray and let it freeze. If your mornings consist of classes and work, it is common for the ice to melt in your iced coffee and water down the drink. If you use coffee ice cubes and they melt, you will not taste any difference in your drink and it will still be enjoyable.

Popsicles

This recipe is for dessert lovers who are in need of some recipe inspiration for the upcoming summer season. This recipe requires no more than your everyday at-home coffee ingredients, a popsicle mold and wooden sticks. Mix together a big batch of your favorite iced coffee or cold brew, your milk or creamer of choice and some sugar for added sweetness. Pour the mixture into the popsicle molds, insert the wooden sticks and freeze overnight. Once the popsicles are firm enough to eat, remove them from the freezer and enjoy on a warm summer night!

Check out this recipe from Homemade in the Kitchen for exact measurements.

Gummies

These sweet coffee-flavored treats are ideal for those who are on the run all day and need a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon. You will need instant coffee, gelatin, water and sugar to make the gummies, and the entire recipe is completed by using the stove. Simply let the coffee dissolve in boiling water before sprinkling in the gelatin, and repeat this process again before adding the sugar. Once all the ingredients are dissolved, pour the mixture into a silicone mold of your choice and let the ingredients set before packing them as an afternoon snack.

Check out the full recipe and instructions from Tastemade, as well as a more complex “latte gummies” recipe if you prefer a sweeter snack.

Coffee cake

Although this is more of an obvious idea, I had to share my love for food content creator Liz Moody’s healthier copycat Starbucks coffee cake recipe. Moody substitutes all refined sugars found in baked goods with holistic ingredients such as coconut sugar, maple syrup or coconut oil. She also eliminates all dairy products in this recipe, so if you are looking for a light pastry to pair with your morning coffee that will last the week, this recipe is the way to go. Trust me when I say you cannot tell the difference between this recipe and the Starbucks coffee cake that is loaded with refined sugars. Check out the full recipe here.

Waffles

If you love a fresh Belgian waffle for breakfast or brunch on special occasions, there is an easy way to incorporate coffee flavors into waffles to impress your family or make this a staple holiday recipe. All you have to do is make your favorite Belgian waffle recipe and sprinkle either espresso powder or instant coffee into the batter before mixing. Sprinkle some more espresso powder on top of the whipped cream for an indulgent breakfast treat.