Thirsty Thursday: More on Moscow mules 

Consider the column today a spiritual sister to the piece about margaritas for National Margarita Day. Although I missed National Moscow Mule Day — March 3, for you fellow fans — I think it’s important to share variations of the beloved ginger drink, which is as versatile as my other favorite cocktail, the margarita. Typically served in the iconic copper mug, a classic Moscow mule is made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. However, the recipe simplicity makes it easy and fun to put a twist on — after mastering the original, check out other recipes below.

Note: For easy measuring, a shot is equal to one and half ounces!

Classic Moscow mule (adapted from Absolut Vodka)

Ingredients

One and half ounces of vodka

Half ounce of lime juice

Ginger beer

One wedge lime

Instructions

Fill a mule mug with ice cubes. Add vodka and lime juice. Top off with ginger beer.

If you can’t find ginger beer, muddle some fresh ginger in the base of your cup and use ginger ale instead.

Garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy!

Mexican mule (adapted from Difford’s)

Since I love margaritas, you can guess this is one of my favorite variations. Since it’s a simple recipe, make sure to use good quality tequila!

Ingredients

Two ounces of tequila

Half ounce of lime juice

One-third of sugar/simple syrup

Three ounces of ginger beer

Instructions

Fill a glass with ice. Pour tequila, lime juice and syrup into the glass and stir. Top off with ginger beer.

Garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy!

Pictured is a Blackberry Mint Moscow Mule from Eating Richly. It adds a rich twist to the classic Moscow Mule cocktail by adding blackberry and keeping it colorful. Photo credit to Eating Richly

Blackberry Moscow mule with mint (adapted from Eating Richly)

Ingredients

Three fresh (or thawed frozen) blackberries

Two mint leaves

One ounce of lime juice

Two ounces of vodka

Three ounces of ginger beer

Additional mint, lime or blackberries for garnish

Instructions

Place blackberries and mint into a cocktail shaker or mason jar. Press them with a muddler to release the juices and bruise the leaves.

Add lime juice and vodka, then muddle a bit more.

Strain into a copper mug filled with ice. Top off with ginger beer.

Garnish with blackberries, a slice of lime and a sprig of mint, and enjoy!

Kentucky mule (adapted from A Couple Cooks)

Ingredients

Two ounces of bourbon whiskey

One-half ounce (one tablespoon) of fresh lime juice

Four ounces (half cup) of ginger beer

Lime wedge and fresh mint for garnish

Instructions

In a copper mug, pour in the bourbon, lime juice and ginger beer.

Add ice, garnish with a lime wedge and fresh mint, and enjoy!

Check out some other mule variations, like lemon blueberry, pineapple, blood orange, spiced pear, Christmas cranberry, gin mule and apple cider from Cupcakes and Cutlery or A Couple Cooks!