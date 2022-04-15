Men’s Golf: The Huskies play at the Blue Course  

In the final event of the regular season, the UConn men’s golf team is playing in the Rutherford Intercollegiate at the Penn State Blue Course in State College, Pennsylvania. The Huskies will be competing against Dayton, George Mason, Georgetown, Loyola Maryland, Maryland, Michigan State, Oakland, Penn State, Richmond, St. Mary’s (CA), Seton Hall, and West Virginia. UConn will send Tommy Dallahan and senior Nick Hampoian to compete as individuals. Trevor Lopez, Caleb Manual, Jared Nelson, and Jimmy Paradise will compete as a team.

The Huskies are coming off competing in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate which finished on Tuesday. Senior Jared Nelson and Sophomore Tommy Dallahan led the men’s golf team each firing a 6-over 222, to finish in a tie for 36th place in the 75 player field.

The Seton Hall Pirates are coming into this tournament ranked No. 1 in the Big East and look to continue their success on the green. Freshman Angus O’Brien is a player to watch out for in this tournament, as O’Brien fired a 1-under-par 70 in Sunday’s final round at Princeton to lead Seton Hall’s men’s golf team to a second place finish. O’Brien had a bogey on his second hole, but finished every other hole with a par or better for the remainder of the round. This is his fourth top 10 finish of the year and his second in the Pirates’ last three tournaments. Seton Hall will send Wenliang Xie, Gregory Tait, Andres Acevedo, Wanki Sun, and O’Brien as a team to compete in the Rutherford Intercollegiate.

Georgetown is another visitor from the Big East that will also be competing in the Rutherford. The Hoyas are coming off finishing tied for eighth at the Princeton Invitational with a 54 hole score of a 22-over 874. Senior Brad Whitaker looks to continue his success as he was Georgetown’s top scorer while in Princeton, tying for 27th with scores of 71, 72, and 74. Georgetown is ranked fifth in the Big East and will send William O’Neil, Brad Whitaker, Charlie Creamean, Jacob Finard and David Rogers to compete as a team.

Penn State is hosting the tournament as junior Patrick Sheehan had another top ten finish in the Gene Hackler Championship on March 13th and 14th. Sheehan secured his fifth top-10 finish of the 2021-22 season and sixth finish in the top 15 with his 7-under 209, that was tied for seventh place. The junior wrapped up both the second and third rounds Monday at 2-under 70, after shooting a 3-under 69, in Sunday’s opening 18. The Nittany Lions look to capitalize on their only home event of the season.

The Rutherford Intercollegiate will take place April 16-17. Saturday will feature the first two rounds of the tournament, with the first round set to tee off at 7:30 a.m. The final round will be played Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Featured Photo from UConn Men’s Golf Instagram.