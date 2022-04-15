Women’s Tennis: UConn falls in last home match to UMass 

Saturday Morning, the Uconn’s Womens Tennis team faces The Army West Point Womens Team. The Huskies won 7-0 for its third straight win. Photo by Andrew Kotait / The Daily Campus.

With aspirations to conclude the regular season with positive momentum, the UConn women’s tennis team faced the University of Massachusetts in an out-of-conference match Wednesday afternoon in Storrs. This was the last home match of the season for the Huskies and their penultimate regular season match before traveling to Rhode Island on Friday to finish out the season.

In the doubles matches, the team of Julieanne Bou and Leonie Hoppe secured their 13th win together on the season, beating Danielle Hack and Thamonpan Jonglertraukl 6-3 to give the Huskies a victory in doubles No. 1. In the next two doubles matches, UConn looked for assistance from the duos of Aleksandra Karamyshev and Isabel Petri Bere, as well as Caroline Cook and Doga Selen Takunyaci, in Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Karamyshev and Petri Bere pushed Renata Farima and Anna Napadiy to the brink before falling 6-7 and 5-7 in the tiebreaker. Cook and Takunyaci suffered a similar fate, as the UMass team of Dylan Cannon and Mariya Krasakova won 5-7, securing the doubles point for the Minutewomen.

In the singles matches that were able to be finished, Karamyshev lost to Napadiy in straight sets in No. 2, 1-6, 2-6. In singles No. 4, Cook struggled to find momentum against Krasakova, defeated in straight sets by the same score, 1-6, 2-6. Denise Lai looked to snap her cold streak in singles No. 6, but Cannon took care of business, 1-6, 3-6.

The other singles matches went unfinished, as UMass clinched the victory before the other results could have an impact on the final score. Bou was up 7-5, 2-1 against Farima in singles No. 1, and after dropping the first set 4-6 in singles No. 3, Hoppe was ahead 3-1 in the second set, looking to make a comeback against Hack. Petri Bere dropped singles No. 5 to Jonglertraukl, losing the first set 4-6 and ending the match behind in the second set 2-4. Despite all of this, UMass came into Storrs and left with a match win, 4-0, improving their strong record to 13-4.

UConn fell to 8-11 on the season, finishing at 5-5 in home matches overall. The Huskies will travel to Kingston, Rhode Island this Friday, April 15, to take on the URI Rams, wrapping up the regular season before the Big East Tournament takes place from April 21 to April 24.