WLAX: Huskies stay undefeated at home in win over Bulldogs

4/23/2022 WLAX vs Butler by Sofia Sawchuk The Huskies defeat Butler picking up a 22-15 victory on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT. This win capped off the Huskies’ undefeated 8-0 season at home.

With how the season has trended for the University of Connecticut, it only made sense to go out on a high note, especially when it’s the last home game for one of the greatest players in program history.

Saturday’s 22-15 win was another statement performance for Sydney Watson, a game in which she scored five goals, crossed over defenders and looked unstoppable. Watson had a hat trick in just the first quarter and had eight draw controls to help push the momentum toward the Huskies. She was scoring and setting up her teammates for goals with four assists. Her play was a huge reason why the Huskies had a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win. It was also a performance that gave the fans one last show at Morrone Stadium.

Madelyn George was another Husky that looked to dominate from the start of the game. Her three total goals in the game all came during the first half, with two goals in the first quarter. When you add that performance to a hat trick from Grace Coon in the first half, it was simply all UConn going into the second half.

The team’s first half offense was so good that it matched Butler’s total goals during the game. That’s not an easy feat, but if there’s anything to take away from the Huskies this season, it is that they are always going to play strong. Saturday’s offensive performance was simply a reflection of that.

Other than eight goals in the fourth quarter, Butler could not figure out how to get past UConn’s defense. Even with freshman Evy Stricker giving up six goals, the team looked strong on offense and allowed that to push their defense to victory. Landyn White and Georgia Hoey, the team’s other goalies in Saturday’s victory, both grabbed a combined nine saves in the win.

This win made the Huskies undefeated at home, an impressive feat after plenty of close finishes and incredible performances all around. Now, the team is tasked with one more regular season game, an away matchup in the district against Georgetown University. It will be one last game of the season to get ready for the postseason, a true test of strength for a team that has shown that they’re ready to compete with anyone.