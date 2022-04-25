Women’s Tennis: Huskies Fall in Big East Tournament’s 2nd Round

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Stony Brook at the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester, CT on Feb. 18, 2022.

The UConn women’s team traveled to Cayce, S.C. this week, looking to make some noise in the Big East Tournament as the ninth seed. It was hoping to avenge UConn’s loss to conference foe Villanova that occurred just a week ago.

It was clear that this matchup was going to be different. The Huskies were anchored by Aleksandra Karamyshev and Isabel Petri Bere, who got their 16th win of the season, defeating Sabina Grigorian and Valieriia Kornieva, 6-1 in doubles No. 2. UConn got the doubles point secured by Denise Lai and Caroline Cook, who had a 6-4 win over Caitlin Fisher and Bella Steffan.

UConn was able to clinch the first round victory on the backs of Karamyshev, who defeated Emma Brogdan in Singles No. 2, 6-3, 6-2, as well as Leonie Hoppe, who took down Fisher, 6-4, 6-1, for her 19th win of the season. Ultimately, it was Doga Selen Takunyaci who clinched the match for the ninth-seeded Huskies, winning against Amanda Rivera-Gonzalez, 7-5, 6-4.

After a quick turnaround, UConn aimed to keep the magic going against top-seeded St. Johns. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the Red Storm quickly showed why they were the best team in the Big East.

Cook and Lai could not carry over the momentum they had against Villanova, falling in doubles No. 3 to Lalita Devarakonda and Camila Ordones, 7-5. That doubles win was all St. John’s needed, taking care of business in singles matches. Hoppe lost to Jayden Nielsen in No. 3, 7-5, 6-2. Cook fell to Yesica de Lucas 6-1, 6-2, and Petri Bere lost to Willa Bay Breunich, 6-2, 6-0.

UConn’s defeat to the Red Storm signaled the end of the Huskies’ season, in which they finished 10-12 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Karamyshev and Hoppe led the team with 19 singles victories, with Julieanne Bou and Petri Bere following close behind with 16 apiece. Petri Bere and Karamyshev led the way in doubles with 16 wins, one ahead of Bou and Hoppe, who finished with 15. UConn returns all but one player, Bou, with the future looking bright for this program as they look to make strides in the 2022-2023 season.