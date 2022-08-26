Jorgensen’s upcoming semester plans 

For any incoming freshman, Jorgensen is a staple location for watching the performing arts. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, located at 2132 Hillside Road on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus, presents 30 to 35 diverse performances each season.

“Jorgensen Center is just one more thing that makes UConn an exceptional choice for incoming freshmen,” Jorgensen Director Rodney Rock said in an email. “We have a storied history of presenting the biggest and best names in the cultural arts as well as popular entertainment and all UCONN undergrads have access to a free ticket for almost every event. Whether you have an interest in a specific artform or want to experience something new as you begin your college experience, Jorgensen is the place to be.”

Jorgensen Center will be holding homage to the UConn Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary by hosting two-time Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi. Along with actor and writer Fortune Feimster, Sophie Shao, UConn School of Music assistant professor of cello Sophie Shao, and jazz singer Samara Joy. Turrisi’s performance will be on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m..

The Jorgensen Gallery will present “Celebration! A New Chapter for the M. Estelle Sprague Collection,” which features the changing silhouette of women’s dress. The garments are donated by UConn administrators and alumni.

Jorgensen will also present the Lenard Chamber Music Series this fall. This series features four performances, including the Emerson String Quartet, on Sep. 30 at 8 p.m., and long-lived early music ensemble The Boston Camerata. The UConn Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Dr. Eric Rice, head of the music department, will perform alongside the Boston Camerata for a section of their program “A Medieval Christmas.”

“I strongly encourage students to check out rising jazz singer Samara Joy on Nov. 18,” Rock said. “A recent college graduate who just turned 22, Joy has captured major jazz vocal competitions, toured throughout Europe and she stole the show at her Newport Jazz Festival premier earlier this month.”

Tickets for the Piano Guys and Fortune Feimster are currently on sale. Tickets for all other Fall 2022 events will go on sale Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

Visit Jorgensen.uconn.edu for the full list of events, programs, updated policies and procedures, and more.