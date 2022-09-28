Around the Northeast: First wins for Yale, Bryant

Boston College running back Alex Broome (20) dives over Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy (46) to score a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Boston College Eagles lose big to No. 23 Florida State, 14-44

Boston College dropped their third game of the season against No. 23 ranked Florida State in a blowout. The Eagles offense struggled against the strong Seminoles defense, not even being able to cross the 50-yard line in the first half. FSU’s defense forced two turnovers and had three sacks while only allowing 140 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. Boston College has been riddled with injuries all season, specifically to their offensive line, which could explain their difficulties moving the ball. Their defense wasn’t any better though, allowing 530 total yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Eagles look to bounce back against their ACC opponent, Louisville, this Saturday.

Yale Bulldogs cruise past Cornell Big Red, 38-14

Yale’s first win of the season came in glorious fashion as they beat Cornell by 24. Everything went right for the Bulldogs offense as they had 272 passing yards and 181 rushing yards. Wide receiver Mason Tipton stood out for Yale as he collected six receptions, 133 yards and a receiving touchdown. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldog defense held Cornell scoreless in the second and third quarters. Yale looks to build off their first win as they take on Howard at home this upcoming Saturday.

Rhode Island Rams fall to No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers, 24-45

Rhode Island lost a tough one to the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. The game started off poorly for the Rams when Pittsburgh returned the first punt of the game 82 yards for a touchdown. Long scores were common as Pittsburgh’s next touchdown was a 67-yard run by their running back Israel Abanikanda. The offense was definitely better for the Rams as quarterback Kasim Hill completed 17 of 30 attempts for 223 yards and a touchdown while running back Marques DeShields ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh outgained URI by 174 yards, so the defense will be looking to make up for their performance against Brown University this weekend. Pittsburgh looks to hang on to their AP Top 25 ranking as they face Georgia Tech next.

Bryant Bulldogs walk off against the Long Island Sharks, 31-29

The Bryant Bulldogs kicked a walk-off field goal against Long Island University to secure their first win of the season. The Bulldogs previously lost their past three games, two of which happened in overtime. Bryant’s rushing attack worked perfectly against LIU’s defense as running backs Ishod Byarm had 107 rushing yards in 16 attempts and Ryan Clark had three rushing touchdowns. Clark’s three-touchdown performance was the university’s first since 2014. The Bulldog’s secondary has been an issue as of late and it continued into this game, where they forced zero turnovers and allowed 253 passing yards. They look to bring some momentum into their next game as they face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils drop to Albany Great Danes, 26-45

This game was all about the rushing attack for both teams. Central Connecticut’s Nasir Smith totaled 23 carries 108 rushing yards and had a rushing touchdown while Albany’s running back Todd Sibley Jr. totaled 18 carries, 190 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Sibley Jr. currently ranks 19th in the FCS for yards per carry at 6.28. Though the air game was typically a nonfactor for Central, wide receiver Erick Surratt produced a nice game, collecting four receptions for 98 yards, two of the receptions for touchdowns. Central visits the St. Francis Red Flash in Pennsylvania this upcoming Saturday.