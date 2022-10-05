UConn in the Pros: Hill plays 100, Ice Bus alum shine

Rachel Hill

The former standout forward on the Women’s soccer team recently suited up for her 100th career professional game in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is currently playing for the Chicago Red Stars who are preparing for the NWSL quarterfinals. This is her third season with the Red Stars after being traded by the Orlando Pride in Jan. 2020. Over her career she has compiled 27 goals in 106 matches.

She was a member of the Huskies for four seasons as a member of the class of 2017. The Rollinsford, NH native started all 89 games of her career, compiling 59 goals and 18 assists for 136 points. Hill was a first team NSCAA All-American in 2015 and a second team All-American in 2016. She was also named the American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Year in 2016 and Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 & 2015. She finished her career in Storrs all-time second in goals and all-time fourth in points before being selected seventeenth overall in the 2017 NWSL draft.

Jachym Kondelik

Kondelik had been with the Nashville Predators in training camp after a strong showing during the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. He played in one exhibition contest on Sept. 26, and logged 10:29 of ice time, recording a hit and a blocked shot in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers. The Czech forward was reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL on Friday.

Kondelik was a critical member of the Ice Bus during his collegiate career. He suited up for 126 career games and scored 28 goals and collected 76 assists for 104 points. He was the leading scorer (12 goals, 21 assists) on a Huskies team that was one goal away from reigning supreme over the Hockey East for the first time in program history. He finished his career with the most assists in program history and is one of eight members of the Ice Bus to ever reach 100 career points. He signed his entry-level contract with the Predators on March 21 after being a fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He played in two games for the Admirals last season.

Vladislav Firstov

Firstov has been with the Minnesota Wild at training camp. He was a big part of a 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. He recorded one goal in 10:29 of ice time, he also added a blocked shot. He was sent down to the Iowa Wild of the AHL last Wednesday. He had two assists in eight games for Iowa last season.

The Russian forward spent three seasons under Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh. He produced 58 in 82 games. He was third in scoring with 23 points this past season, only behind Jachym Kondelik and Ryan Tverberg. He missed time during the 2020-2021 season while playing for Team Russia in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships. He became one of the first Russian born NCAA players to play in the prestigious tournament. Firstov was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2020 and was selected 42nd overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, signing his entry level deal on March 23.

Adam Huska

Huska recorded his first career win in the Kontinental Hockey League in his first game on Sept. 28. He stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 victory. He is currently playing for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod after spending time in the New York Rangers organization. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 8, 2021, against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. He made 32 saves in a 7-3 loss. He spent the rest of his time in the organization with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL and the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

He spent three seasons in Storrs with the Huskies. He appeared in 69 games and had an all-time record of 20-38-8. He had a career save percentage of 2.90 and even recorded an assist during the 2017-2018 season. Huska was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry-level contract in 2019.