National News: The aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, death toll reaches triple digits. 

Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla., despite limited access to some areas. Photo by Scott Smith/AP Photo.

Hurricane Ian passed through Florida and surrounding areas last Wednesday, leaving behind dead with homes and workplaces in ruins. The number of people killed is increasing as rescue crews travel door to door to check on survivors.

The death toll from the storm has risen to 101. So far, Ian is ranked as the sixth most disastrous U.S. hurricane since 1980, according to Yale Climate Connections.

The hurricane has deprived some Florida residents of everything. Elizabeth McGuire’s family have said they lost their daughter as well as their livelihood.

“One hundred blizzards will not cost you what one hurricane will cost you. My husband’s business whipped out, my daughter is dead … I never had a blizzard take anything away from me.” Susan McGuire, a Florida resident who previously lived in Maryland said, according to CNN.

Some islands housing Florida communities have been cut off from the mainland, while other areas continue to be without power. Residents who have lost their homes are struggling to recover their lives and will face many more obstacles.

Thousands of utility workers from 34 states went to Florida to help restore power lines and other equipment, but delayed repairs to the power have resulted in more tragic casualties. An elderly couple died because their oxygen machines shut off after power failure, according to AccuWeather.

Currently, besides residents of Florida and the neighboring islands, hospitals are also paralyzed because staff working in hospitals have lost their vehicles and been disconnected.

“Hospitals in Florida have been experiencing ‘significant pressure’ on capacity since Ian hit,” Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, said, according to CNN.