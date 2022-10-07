Healthy Huskies: Self-care tips for midterm season  

Remembering to take care of yourself while going through midterm season is extremely important. While staying on top of work and studying should be a priority, the most important thing is to remain healthy. Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash.

With midterms quickly approaching, your stress levels are bound to increase. During this time, your to-do list may be full of papers and exams to prepare for. But it is extremely important to carve out time in your busy schedule for fun and relaxation. If you don’t give yourself time to relax, you will surely start to experience higher levels of burnout and stress. Thus, here are some tips to help you during this busy time.

Make time for self-care

Perhaps what is even more important than studying at this time: self-care. Self-care can take many forms. It doesn’t have to be limited to doing a facemask or taking a yoga class. Set aside time to do things that make you feel good. If I am feeling stressed, I love hanging out with my friends, going on a hike or reading a good book. There are times when I feel guilty for indulging in activities other than schoolwork, but carving out a moment for myself is the only way to ensure that I don’t experience severe stress or burnout.

Study in groups

When you do have to sit down and work, something that helps me is setting up a group study session. I often find myself getting distracted and off-task if I choose to study alone in my dorm. By studying with friends, I am able to get in much-needed social time while also getting my homework and exam preparation done.

Get outside!

As midterms approach, our first instinct is to hole up in our dorm rooms or the library all day to study. But spending all of your time inside can lead to increased levels of stress, and even depression. Take your notes out to the Benton patio or the Student Union lawn. You’ll find that being outside will lead to more serotonin and may even help you stay on task.

Eat enough food

When we get stressed, one of the first things to get pushed aside is our food intake. Having a large to-do list will often make you forget to eat. I’ve run into this issue too many times during midterms and finals seasons. Luckily, there are plenty of food options around campus. Try to get yourself to the dining hall consistently. If you can’t find the time to visit a dining hall on a regular basis, UConn has a multitude of cafes around campus where you can pick up a coffee or a quick bite to eat.

Especially if you are a newer student, midterms and finals can be extremely stressful. This may even be the first time in your academic career that you have been faced with such an overwhelming amount of work and preparation. But don’t get too stressed out. In the grand scheme of things, one bad grade doesn’t matter more than your own wellbeing. By following these tips, you can learn how to still be on-task whilst also taking good care of yourself. Good luck Huskies! You’ve got this!