Sandy Hook shooting conspiracist ordered to pay $965 million to families of victims

Standing with the plaintiffs, attorney Josh Koskoff speaks to the media after jurors returned a $965 million dollar judgement in the defamation trial against Alex Jones, in Waterbury, Conn, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Photo by Bryan Woolston/AP Photo.

Conspiracy theorist and far-right radio show host Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million to families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Wednesday.

Jones used his radio show platform to create a conspiracy theory that the shooting never really happened, an AP news article said. Jones promoted the idea that the families of the 20 children and six educators in the 2012 shooting were hired actors.

The AP news article said Jones believed the shooting was all a hoax to exhort anti-gun sentiments to the U.S. public.

“All made up. Hilarious,” Jones said outside the courthouse in an AP article. “So this is what a show trial looks like. I mean, this is the left completely out of control.”

Since the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, mourning families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims have been haunted by people who believed Jones’ claims, an NBC Connecticut article said.

15 plaintiffs and an FBI agent who responded to the mass shooting sued Jones, an NBC Connecticut article said. The suit accused Jones of defamation, emotional distress and violation of Connecticut trade practices.

Jones was on air on his radio show “The Alex Jones Show” when the verdict was read, an ABC news article said. Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis has said he and Jones plan to appeal the court’s decision.

“We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings,” Pattis said outside the courthouse in an ABC news article.

Various plaintiffs have told reporters that they are grateful of the verdict and jury for coming to this decision, an NBC Connecticut article said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont responded to the verdict as well, showing his respect towards the victims’ families and apologizing for the harassment Jones caused in response to the shooting, an ABC news article said.

The amount that Jones can actually pay out of the $965 million is still not clear. In Texas during the trial, Jones testified saying he would not be able to pay more than $2 million, an AP article said. An economist who testified in Texas however said Jones and his company were worth $270 million.

Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are hopeful that this verdict will bring peace to their lives and put the harassment they have faced behind them, an NBC Connecticut article said.

“Every day in that court room, we got up on that stand and we told the truth,” The father of 6-year-old victim Robbie Parker said in an NBC news article. “While the truth is being said in the court room, he [Jones] was standing right here lying.”