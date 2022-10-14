UConn Police actively investigating multiple reports of motorized scooter and vehicle theft 

11/15/21 The University of Connecticut’s Police Department, renamed the “Public Safety Complex” sits down the hill from Northwest dorms. This houses UConn’s FIre, EMS, and Police services that service the UConn and near by community. Currently, UCPD is investigating eight reports of motorized scooter thefts and one motor vehicle theft.

University of Connecticut Police are actively investigating eight reports of motorized scooter thefts and one motor vehicle theft, according to a crime alert released by UConn Police Thursday morning.

“UConn Police have been actively investigating multiple reports of motorized scooter thefts and one motor vehicle theft. The first was encountered three weeks ago and we continue to see an uptick on the thefts. The locations of these thefts are in parking lots and outside residential halls. In each incident the suspect(s) searched for unsecured and easily accessible vehicles. All these incidents have occurred between 6:30 pm and 3:00 am,” the crime alert said.

The suspect(s) remain unidentified. UConn Police are also reminding those on campus to make sure all scooters and vehicles are secure when left unattended.

“UConn Police would like to remind the campus community that these are opportunistic thefts and we ask you to please refrain from leaving motor vehicles running and unattended and always keep your scooters secured,” the crime alert advised.

UConn Police are encouraging people to call 860-486-4800 immediately to report any crime or suspicious activity.