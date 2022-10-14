Rapid Fire: Midterm season stress 

Midterm season is a busy, stressful time for everyone. Read on to see how some of the members of the Daily Campus Opinion Section cope with the stress! Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the best coping mechanism for dealing with the stress of midterm season?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: Definitely screaming. Whether into a pillow, in your car on the way home or just into the general void, there’s nothing like a good scream to get you through the stress of midterms. People might look at you a little funny, but deep down inside, they wish they were screaming with you.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Eat a pomegranate. They are: a) magically delicious and b) extremely infuriating to consume. Being overtaken by rage as a small red orb staves off your endeavors to ingest it is a surefire distraction that will take your mind off of the pain and suffering that is midterm exam season.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: Nothing whips me into shape like a crazed and desperate boost of adrenaline! Take my tried and true advice: Don’t study beforehand, wake up at 5 a.m. the morning of and drink an entire pot of coffee while scrolling through half a semester’s worth of course materials at Mach 9. When you walk out of that cold, unfeeling lecture hall as wired as the back of a ‘90s personal computer, you’ll probably have zero recollection of the questions you answered, but boy will you be chemically manipulated to feel at the top of the world!

Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief: Get your wisdom teeth removed. It’s a great way to take a week off of school and get some relaxing prescription drugs. Also it won’t hurt, the recovery is simple and pain-free, and you won’t have to worry about it during finals!

Keegan Reck, Staff Writer: Start a new project you always wanted to do. Midterm season is the best time to pile on responsibilities. Now you can procrastinate to numb the stress by diverting your attention to other fun things where, let’s be honest, you would have never done if you had the free time.