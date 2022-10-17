Volleyball: Huskies pick up pair of conference wins

UConn Women’s Volleyball takes a 3-0 win against the Goergetown Hoyas on Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022. They celebrate this special win on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, commemorating the legacy of UConn Women Athletics.

The UConn Huskies volleyball team had a successful week, blowing by Villanova and Georgetown this past weekend.

UConn welcomed Villanova to Gampel Pavilion this past Thursday and wasted no time getting things going, jumping to an early 10-6 in set one. The Huskies seniors went off in this game, increasing their lead as Villanova continued to make mistakes. UConn jumped to a 20-14 lead, taking set one 25-17. Caylee Parker finished the frame with six kills and a .750 hitting percentage.

More senior production came from Kennadie Jake-Turner as she started set two on a high note with two consecutive kills. The Wildcats came back to tie the game at seven. The Huskies maintained control and went on a 4-0 run, taking set two by a final of 25-16. Junior Taylor Pannell and Jake-Turner finished the set with four kills each.

Villanova avoided the sweep, taking set three. Parker continued her hot streak, putting up six kills in set three. Senior Madi Whitmire finished with 13 assists.

In set four, Villanova took an 8-6 lead to start. The Wildcats extended their lead to seven deep into the set. The Huskies did a late substitution with Mia Ruffalo and Emma Werkmeister coming in to start the comeback. UConn climbed its way back to set four 25-22 and won at home.

Georgetown came into Gampel Saturday night to take on UConn in another Big East matchup. Jasmine Davis put up 14 kills to lead the Huskies to a victory. Parker posted nine kills, and Junior Taylor Pannell had eight. Senior Karly Berkland led the match with 10 digs. Pannell and Allie Garland both had four block assists in this match. UConn pulled ahead in the first set 18-14 with back-to-back kills from Davis.

UConn went on a 16-0 run in the second set and caught a rhythm against the Hoyas. Whitmire threw down an ace to force Georgetown to call a timeout. The Huskies put more pressure on the Hoyas to go on a 12-0 run. Jasmine Davis served an ace, and UConn won the set, 25-9.

The Huskies continued to dominate in the third set with a .609 hitting percentage. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Garland and Pannell played some quality defense with a block each. Parker then recorded a kill to push the Huskies to 19-9.

Freshman Jess Perry had two kills and a block, and Pannell had the final kill to win the match 25-12.

UConn will continue their homestand, taking on Providence this Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m..