Women’s Soccer: Huskies Beat DePaul and fall to Butler in two game home stint

10-13-2022 WSOC vs. De Paul by Izzi Barton, Staff Photographer UConn Women’s soccer claims a 3-1 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Thursday night Oct. 13, 2022, in Morrone Stadium. The goals were scored by Chioma Okafor (20), Emma Zaccagnini (11), and Cara Jordan (26) respectively.

The Huskies went one for two this weekend as they faced off against two teams having very different seasons. The DePaul Blue Demons who were 2-10 coming into this game, continued to display their sluggish play as they were unable to match UConn’s offense. UConn set the tone early on as midfield Cara Jordan and forwards Jada Konte and Chioma Okafor all had shots on goal in the first five minutes. Connecticut was able to capitalize on DePaul’s poor play, as the Huskies dominated possession for the majority of the first half. Okafor put UConn in front in the 13th minute of play from a header which was assisted by Jordan. The Huskies remained in the driver’s seat even as the sky began to open up. The second goal came from midfielder Emma Zaccagnini and served by Abby Jones in the 35th minute of play. Up 2-0, UConn looked to keep the Blue Demons at bay but DePaul forward Katie Gooden snuck one in before the half ended at 44:25 with an assist from midfielder Olivia Beam. The third and final goal of the game came in the 52nd minute by Jordan, unassisted. The remaining time of play was all UConn’s as DePaul was unable to get any momentum going as they struggled to find seams and had difficulty finding their shape. UConn moved to 7-5-1, 3-3-0 after this game as DePaul notched another loss, making it a sixth game losing streak.

The Huskies had a short few days to recover as they hit the pitch once again against the 6-7-1 Butler Bulldogs on Sunday. Although on paper it would be safe to say this would have been an equally matched game, Connecticut struggled early on and lingered throughout the match. Both teams were tied in the Big East standings with identical 3-3 records going into the game. As play got underway, the Huskies soon found themselves on the defense as they struggled to win 50/50 balls and could not preserve their depth. Both of Butler’s goals came in the first 17 minutes of play. In the 12th minute, redshirt junior Abigail Isger put the Bulldogs up 1-0 from an assist by Talia Sommer. Only five minutes later UConn committed an own goal putting the Bulldogs ahead 2-0. No further goals were scored throughout the rest of the match. UConn only began finding its shape as the minutes were counting down. While Mahoney did let two past her, she showed her brilliance as she put her body on the line to keep it a low scoring game. Mahoney made seven saves on the day and still remains in the top rankings of saves per game. Although UConn was unable to pull away with two wins this past weekend an important acknowledgement came during halftime against Butler as UConn celebrated 50 years of Title IX and honored its alumni on the field. The Huskies are on the road this Thursday, Oct. 20 as they take on the 3-8-2, 2-5 Villanova Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Pennsylvania.