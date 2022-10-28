State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition  

In this image provided by the Connecticut State Police Photo Unit, law enforcement personnel from across the country gather at the University of Connecticut’s 40,000-seat stadium in East Hartford, Conn., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for the funeral of two officers shot to death in an apparent ambush. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Nicholas Brutcher shot Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte, Alex Hamzy and Alec Iurato. Iurato survived the attack and killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother was also shot and survived. A motive has not been disclosed. Connecticut State Police Photo Unit via AP.

A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror.

The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by the House Democratic leadership. The text references a Connecticut state law that allows abortion patients and providers from anywhere to be protected with having and conducting abortions in Connecticut, despite another state’s laws regarding the protection of abortions, the CT Mirror said.

Many minority political candidates such as Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Bradford, and Rep. Geraldo Reyes found the text misleading, according to the CT mirror.

“The abortion bill was a combination of two measures, one that create the safe harbor and a second that allows medical providers other than doctors to perform first-trimester abortions,” said the CT Mirror.

Many Black and Puerto Rican caucus members were for protection against out-of-state lawsuits but were against sections in the lawsuit of who can provide abortions, according to the CT Mirror.

Hall, who lives in Enfield and represents Connecticut’s 59th House District, voted for a Republican amendment “that would have preserved safe-harbor language” and stop the practice of trained people such as practice wives or mid-wives performing abortions, according to the CT Mirror.

On Oct. 19, two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were shot and killed during a response call about a possible domestic violence situation. A third officer, Alec Lurato, was wounded in the shooting as well, according to AP News.

“A deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene,” says state police.

Police reported there was a domestic violence call on Oct. 19 between two siblings, Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher, when Bristol officers arrived at the scene, both DeMonte and Hamzy were ambushed with gunfire by the brothers. Lurato was also injured during the gunfire and had to be hospitalized.

The officers will be remembered in the Bristol community for their “deep ties,” as well as the surrounding communities, according to WTNH. Along with this, a joint service will be helpful for the police officers, and about 50,000 people are expected to attend both officers’ joint service in East Hartford.

In other news, students who attend Central, Eastern, Western and Southern Connecticut State Universities will see a tuition increase for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

The Board of Regents of Higher Education said on Oct. 20, “to increase tuition and fees at Central, Eastern, Western and Southern Connecticut State University,” according to WTNH.

Students and staff from the state universities and community colleges protested against the increases and have chanted “Education is a right. That is why we have to fight,” according to WTNH.

“Our enrollment situation and the resulting financial landscape we face continues to be challenging. But we cannot balance our budget on the backs of our students. Even with this increase, our public colleges and universities remain the most affordable, most accessible, highest quality option for Connecticut students,” CCSU board president Terrence Cheng said.

Currently, the average increase for all in-state undergraduates will change from $15 per credit and $184 a semester to $17 per credit and $208 per semester for in-state graduate students starting in fall 2023, according to WTNH. Additionally, Connecticut state colleges and universities reported that the revenue from the tuition and fee increase will allow for an additional $13.4 million before the adjustment in financial aid, fee waivers and debt expense.