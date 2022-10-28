‘Dubai Bling’ shows you the best and worst of both worlds 

Dubai is an up and coming city of which many describe as a place of wealth and opportunity. Consequently, many of the richest individuals have found joy and belonging in living there, giving us a new and exciting source of entertainment. “Dubai Bling” is a newly released reality show on Netflix that explores the extraordinarily luxurious and dramatic lifestyles of 10 Dubai residents. While their flashy attire and extravagant homes may appear attractive to many viewers, there is a prominent ugly side to every story, and this show reveals plenty of them.

The show’s opening montage will have you feeling excited, as well as nervous, for what you are about to see unfold. The montage begins with a calm yet dazzling compilation of luxuries the cast is fortunate enough to relish in. Clips of their stunning attire, beautiful homes and families fill the screen. Suddenly, there is a rapid shift to reality. Scenes of drama and screaming flood the screen and audio. Taken out of context, it appears to be quite the whirlwind of emotions.

Money can buy you many things, but a drama-free lifestyle is certainly not one of them. The series is composed of eight jam-packed episodes that shift back and forth between glamour and conflict. Luckily, some of the conflict is more humorous to watch than others. Not even 20 minutes into the first episode, we are introduced to Safa Siddiqui, a real estate agent who had her husband convert one of their five bedrooms into her own personal walk-in closet. However, she still needs more space to fit all of her luxurious attire and accessories – evidently a very hot topic in their household.

Zeina Khoury and Farhana Abodi are two of the other multi-millionaires the show follows. Khoury is a real estate agent as well and has grown to be very good friends with Siddiqui. The show depicts them as true partners in crime early on. Abodi is a full-time social media influencer who grew her following by flaunting her lavish lifestyle. During the first episode, Khoury shares that she and Abodi were once very close. But some of Abodi’s disagreeable traits have caused Khoury to distrust her. The lack of trust between these women is depicted throughout the show, as sides are taken and separations arise.

Then there is someone who I personally consider to be one of the more comical characters. Loujain Adada, also known as LJ, is a mother of two who grew out of a simple family and later blossomed into the world of bling. Adada describes herself as shamelessly materialistic, which at times poses conflict between the rest of the cast and herself. Her search for a replacement for her late husband raises questions among the cast on her intentions when it comes to relationships. Is she looking for love, or Louis Vuitton?

If you are a fan of shows like “The Kardashians,” “Selling Sunset” or “Yummy Mummies,” this series is right up your alley. However, for English-only speakers, you may need subtitles as the cast often switches between English and Arabic. “Dubai Bling” will ultimately keep you on your toes as you witness wealthy tensions rise, while also catching yourself living vicariously through the casts’ glamour.

Rating: 4/5