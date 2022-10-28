Women’s Volleyball: UConn starts road trip to Georgetown and Villanova 

The UConn women’s volleyball team captures a dominant 3-0 win against Butler in Gampel Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2022. This win extended the Huskies’ win-streak to five. UConn will return to the court next in Washington D.C against Georgetown University on Friday, Oct. 28. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/Daily Campus.

After spending consecutive weekends at home, UConn will go back on the road to face more Big East opponents. They will commence their road trip by traveling to Washington D.C. to face Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. The team will have a quick turnaround as the Huskies travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to play Villanova the following day at 7 p.m.

This season, Connecticut has already played home matches against both Georgetown and Villanova at Gampel Pavilion. On Oct. 13 they defeated the Wildcats 3-1 and on Oct. 15, the Huskies swept the Hoyas.

Starting with scouting Georgetown, their current record is 4-17, and only two of their wins come from Big East plays. They are on a five-game losing streak after dropping their last match to No. 18 Creighton. On the bright side, sophomore Mary Grace Goyena has been atop of their leaderboards and been an offensive weapon for Georgetown. She currently leads the team with 244 kills this season. The Hoyas are looking to break their losing streak against the Huskies and finish the season off strong.

On the other hand, Villanova is coming into this match with a 6-16 record. Similar to Georgetown, the Wildcats have only won two Big East matchups and have been on a tough stretch recently. Although the team has been struggling, they still have some strong players that the Huskies should not take lightly. Some notable players include sophomore Rose Crist, as well as juniors Riley Homer and Kiera Booth. Crist leads the team with 232 kills on the season, but the other players don’t trail far behind. Before they face UConn on Saturday, they will host Providence on Friday and hope to add a win to their record.

The UConn women’s volleyball team captures a dominant 3-0 win against Butler in Gampel Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2022. This win extended the Huskies’ win-streak to five. UConn will return to the court next in Washington D.C against Georgetown University on Friday, Oct. 28. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/Daily Campus.

The Huskies have been on fire the last few weeks as they are on a five game win streak. They have overpowered their opponents and built up momentum after losing several matches in their first stretch of a Big East play. A player that has shined for the Huskies is senior Caylee Parker. This week, Parker was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week after her consistent and dominant performances. Additionally, senior Jasmine Davis was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.

Seniors Kennadie Jake-Turner, Allie Garland and Davis have also been key players for the team as they have been killing machines behind the net. The efforts from UConn’s veteran squad has gotten them back on their feet with their high energy and team chemistry. Coming off a hot homestand, the Huskies look to continue building off their momentum and stay dominant in Big East competition as the end of the season gets closer.